Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

@petaMurgatroyd /instagram

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai .

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.

Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera.

'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING RUSSIAN INVASION

The mother-of-one's bonding time with her little one comes amid her fertility struggles, as OK! exclusively reported she and Chmerkosvkiy are trying to figure out their next move in order to expand their family.

"I don't really know what I am going to do next. That's an honest answer," the 36-year-old candidly admitted.

@petaMurgatroyd /instagram

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed in June that she was starting the IVF process after suffering three miscarriages. Though things were looking up for the couple, the IVF process didn't pan out as they planned, with Murgatroyd choosing to give her body a break for the time being.

"I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones because it was going to drive me crazy , but I don't know what the future holds," she continued to tell OK! . "I really don't. I'm just trying to stay positive and have a happy mindset that one day this will happen to me."

What has helped the New Zealand native stay positive through this journey is her adorable youngster , as she gushed, "He is the light of my life."

MAKS CHMERKOVISKY REVEALS HE'S A 'CHANGED MAN' AFTER WIFE PETA MURGATROYD'S MULTIPLE MISCARRIAGES

The professional dancer added, "He's 5 and a half right now, and he's thriving in kindergarten. Life is good. Just be grateful for what you have, you know? It's so simple."

mega

Murgatroyd and Chmerkosvkiy first met in 2009 during their Broadway stints, going on to reunite in 2011 on ABC's hit reality competition. Their friendship quickly turned into something more, and after taking a brief break in 2013, the couple rekindled their relationship shortly after.

The lovebirds said "I Do" in 2017, six months after welcoming their son.