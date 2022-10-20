ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yLgO_0igpGgRA00
@petaMurgatroyd /instagram

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai .

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.

Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera.

'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING RUSSIAN INVASION

The mother-of-one's bonding time with her little one comes amid her fertility struggles, as OK! exclusively reported she and Chmerkosvkiy are trying to figure out their next move in order to expand their family.

"I don't really know what I am going to do next. That's an honest answer," the 36-year-old candidly admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiv2U_0igpGgRA00
@petaMurgatroyd /instagram

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed in June that she was starting the IVF process after suffering three miscarriages. Though things were looking up for the couple, the IVF process didn't pan out as they planned, with Murgatroyd choosing to give her body a break for the time being.

"I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones because it was going to drive me crazy , but I don't know what the future holds," she continued to tell OK! . "I really don't. I'm just trying to stay positive and have a happy mindset that one day this will happen to me."

What has helped the New Zealand native stay positive through this journey is her adorable youngster , as she gushed, "He is the light of my life."

MAKS CHMERKOVISKY REVEALS HE'S A 'CHANGED MAN' AFTER WIFE PETA MURGATROYD'S MULTIPLE MISCARRIAGES

The professional dancer added, "He's 5 and a half right now, and he's thriving in kindergarten. Life is good. Just be grateful for what you have, you know? It's so simple."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44h1b7_0igpGgRA00
mega

Murgatroyd and Chmerkosvkiy first met in 2009 during their Broadway stints, going on to reunite in 2011 on ABC's hit reality competition. Their friendship quickly turned into something more, and after taking a brief break in 2013, the couple rekindled their relationship shortly after.

The lovebirds said "I Do" in 2017, six months after welcoming their son.

Comments / 3

Related
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
OK! Magazine

Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Viewers Call For Tyra Banks To Be Fired After String Of Awkward Blunders

Is it time for Tyra Banks' last dance? While the model has reportedly been under fire from Dancing With the Stars producers for months due to her alleged diva behavior, her antics are now ruffling feathers with fans.On the October 3 episode, she mistakenly referred to contestant Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend, Landon Barker, as "Logan," causing social media to erupt over secondhand embarrassment.Just a week later, she made the error for the second time. "I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right?" she audibly asked herself. "They said it in...
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

142K+
Followers
4K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy