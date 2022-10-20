Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: Kevin de Bruyne 'not at his top level', says Pep Guardiola
Boss Pep Guardiola praised Kevin de Bruyne for his 'masterclass' goal but still feels Manchester City can get more from the Belgian. Only City team-mate Erling Haaland has had more top flight goal involvement's than De Bruyne's two goals and nine assists this season. Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Moukoko, Ndicka, Amorim, Conte, Kane, Rabiot
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leave the club in January. (Mirror) Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
ESPN
Are Newcastle for real in top-four race? PLUS: Arsenal drop points, Real Madrid and Barcelona keep rolling
The European weekend again served up a healthy, tasty menu of drama for all of us across the big leagues. Newcastle upset Tottenham away from home to give further credence to what they're building, while Victor Osimhen's return for Napoli was marked with a goal and another three points. Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Barcelona notched confidence-boosting victories in LaLiga, Bayern Munich inched closer to a struggling Union Berlin in the Bundesliga table, and Liverpool's top-four hopes took a hit with a humbling defeat at Nottingham Forest.
BBC
West Ham United v Bournemouth
West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday. Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta. Bournemouth have no fresh...
ESPN
Unai Emery named new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard
Unai Emery has become the new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard, it was announced on Monday. Sources told ESPN that talks between Villa and the former Villarreal manager Emery began on Sunday, with the Premier League club looking for a replacement for Gerrard who was sacked after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham last Thursday.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
US News and World Report
Saudi-Owned Newcastle Into CL Positions Amid Speedy Rise
Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago. Few predicted it would happen this quickly. With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Goodbye Steven Gerrard: What’s next for Aston Villa?
Steven Gerrard has been sacked — how did the lads feel about the news as it happened on Thursday evening compared to at the time of recording on Friday afternoon?. Was the decision to remove Gerrard as Villa boss made at the right time or should it have been made some time ago?
BBC
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe
A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
Pep Guardiola's Man City Pass 600-Goal Landmark In Win Over Brave Brighton
City are now only the third club in Premier League history to score more than 600 goals under one manager.
ESPN
Eden Hazard says Belgium's 'golden generation' need World Cup win to justify nickname
Belgium skipper Eden Hazard said his country need to win the World Cup in Qatar to justify the "golden generation" tag they have carried for the past 10 years as they look to deliver the country's first major trophy. The 31-year-old Real Madrid forward has captained Belgium since 2015 and...
Comments / 0