It's Time To Vote In The 2022 Municipal Election & Here's What To Watch For Across Ontario
October 24 is voting day in municipal elections across Ontario and the polls will be open in most major cities across the province from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This election will bring change to communities right across the province and there are some big storylines to follow in Toronto, the GTA and elsewhere.
Morning Brief: John Tory Wins Again, Top Canadian Snacks & More
Off The Top: Remember back in 2014 when the U2 album Songs of Innocence somehow wound up on your iPhone? Agonizingly self-serious frontman Bono has finally apologized to the world for the ambitious "overreach" in an excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography (which you can probably find automatically downloaded to your Apple Books account next month).
6 Government Of Canada Jobs Hiring In BC Right Now & They Pay Over A $100K
If you've been looking for a brand new career that pays super well, some of these Government of Canada jobs hiring in B.C. might just catch your eye. These specific gigs pay a pretty penny, which will allow you to make an annual salary of over $100,000 per year, and even up to $266,000 for one.
An Ontarian Moving To A Small Town In BC Was Warned To 'Leave The City Attitude In Toronto'
An Ontarian is ditching the Toronto life to settle down in a small town in B.C. and is asking locals what they should expect when making the move across Canada. The soon-to-be British Columbian took to a B.C. Reddit thread and Reddit users came through with some harsh honesty and a few warnings.
Popeyes Is Actually Selling 300-Piece Nuggets In Canada & You Can Get It For 3 Days Only
Popeyes is supersizing one of its menu items and offering 300-piece chicken nuggets in Canada but for three days only. To celebrate the 300th Popeyes location in Canada opening on October 25, 2022, the fast food chain is introducing "a menu item befitting for the milestone" — a 300-piece Nugget Meal.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Big Time Tomorrow & Only One Spot Is Safe
Wednesday is going to be a savings-sucking day for Ontario gas prices, with only one spot in the entire province expected to record positive change. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province will see pump prices rise by 6 cents a litre on Wednesday, with most totals leaping up to 166.9 cents per litre, including spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, and Windsor.
I’ve Lived In Three Major Cities In Canada & Here’s Why Montreal Is By Far The Best
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I've been fortunate enough to have lived in two provinces and five cities in my life so far, three of which are considered major cities in Canada. And, as far as I'm concerned, there's always been one clear winner: Montreal.
Morning Brief: A Handgun Freeze, Epic Ottawa Brunches & More
Off The Top: Five recently fired daycare workers are facing felony charges after terrifying their young wards with a scary Halloween mask similar to the one from the slasher movie Scream. Unfortunately, the kids' horrors won't stop there: the daycare is in Mississippi, home of some of the lowest education and health care funding of any state in the union.
