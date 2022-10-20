Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Bridgeport City Council hosts public forum about Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport invited Kelly Allen from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to talk about Amendment 2 and how it would affect the city if it passed. The amendment would authorize the state legislature to exempt certain taxes. Allen explained what these...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Sarah Woodrum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sarah Woodrum, WVU’s School of Public Health Senior Associate Dean, joined First at 4. She talked about the 10 year anniversary of the School of Public Health, putting public health at the forefront and the mission of the school. You can watch the full interview...
WDTV
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
WDTV
National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
WDTV
School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week. Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Homecoming is an opportunity to bring...
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
WDTV
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”. Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old...
WDTV
Weston begins search for new police chief
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief. Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer. Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas...
WDTV
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
WDTV
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
WDTV
Tucker County football continues undefeated season
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football continued its undefeated season on Friday by defeating Gilmer County. As the season goes on, the weather begins to change as well in the mountains of Parsons. “Snow on the trees, snow on the ground. I can’t feel my thumbs. It’s bad,” said...
WDTV
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont. Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more. It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a...
WDTV
Raymond P. Jones, Jr.
Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
WDTV
Julia B. Brown Malone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.She was married to Dean Malone, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 45 years of marriage.Surviving are one son, Dean Malone and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that complete her family.She was also preceded in death by one son, Patrick Malone; one daughter, Julia Ann Ensley; one brother, Joseph Preston Brown; and two sisters, Clarabell Putzu and Rosemary Panther.Mrs. Malone was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was a homemaker and the co-founder and co-owner of Malone’s Heating and Air in Salem, WV in the 1980s. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, sewing and quilting, having won a state championship in quilting. Julia was Catholic by faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers Mrs. Malone’s family request donations be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 South Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated. Match Recaps. First Round. Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2 Barrackville vs Long Drain:...
WDTV
Philip Barbour, Fairmont Senior, Grafton win sectional soccer championships
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Lincoln Cougars in the Region 2 Section 1 finals of AA/A girl’s soccer. The match was a back and forth battle between both the Colts and the Cougars. The first goal would not come until overtime when Braylyn Sparks would punch through the goal to take the contest 1-0 in overtime. It was the fourth sectional championship for the Colts in a row.
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont is considered a city of champions. Over the weekend, Fairmont Senior soccer proved that name to be true, winning both the boys and girls sectional championships. For the Polar Bear boys, the game was scoreless heading into the final 20 minutes. That’s when senior defender Nate Flower took over.
Comments / 1