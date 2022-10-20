Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features LeBron James
Foresight is a valuable tool. Thinking ahead can allow someone to stay a step ahead of their competition. NBA teams can take advantage. At the same time, too much foresight can be a hindrance. After all, it’s also important to stay grounded in the present. Otherwise, you could make a plan for the future – only to neglect what’s happening here and now.
3 NBA Contenders Linked In Jae Crowder Trade Rumors
The Phoenix Suns have yet to trade Jae Crowder despite the 2022-23 NBA season having already started. He remains sitting out as the team navigates trade scenarios. Crowder wants a contract extension as he is playing in the final year of his current contract. The Suns were not interested in obliging his desired outcome in contract talks, and after making it clear to Crowder that Cam Johnson will be the starting four going forward, he sought a change of scenery.
Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated
Analyzing the Air Jordan sneakers worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
This Mavericks-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe it was a group project. You’re at the library until late at night, relentlessly working to get your project one. On the way home, you see two of your group mates out having fun. Why should they get an A for your hard work? An NBA team can have a similar dynamic.
This Heat-Raptors Trade Features Duncan Robinson
Fans of the NBA usually love a blockbuster trade. Be honest – you live for the notification. When you see an NBA insider make an announcement, you’re eager to see what it is. The more significant the implications of that announcement, the more exciting it is. At the...
This Pacers-Pelicans Trade Features Buddy Hield
Sometimes, all you need is the final touch. Building an NBA team can be the same. The icing on the cake, or, if you prefer, the cherry on top. You may have most of the necessary pieces for whatever you’re building, but just need that final piece in order to make it complete.
This Grizzlies-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Fans of NBA big men were almost in for some dark days. For a long time, the position appeared to be heading toward extinction. In the pace and space era, teams began to cut bigs out of their rotation. Small ball became increasingly popular, and for a while, it looked like it could be the dominant style of basketball in the world’s best league.
Lakers’ Interest ‘Remains High’ In Trade For Hornets’ Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It’s not looking good overall, but the fit with Russell Westbrook is something, in particular, that just won’t work. It remains to be seen how willing the Lakers will be to part with...
Analyzing Lions-Cowboys from the All-22 view
What were Bryan Broaddus’ biggest takeaways after watching the tape from the Cowboys’$2 24-6 win over the Lions? He takes us through the top talking points, including Dak Prescott’s return, in the podcast below and the video above.
