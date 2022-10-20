Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever. According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers. That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record. The airport currently serves four major...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dosher Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 grant
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Orton Foundation. The funds will be allocated to Dosher Hospital’s Emergency Department, which treats more than 13,000 patients per year and has earned two national awards for providing high patient satisfaction. “We...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community steps up to raise funds and heartbeats for Cape Fear Heart Walk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community stepped up and got moving over the weekend to support heart health and awareness. It was a day to socialize with friends, family, and coworkers, and a day to boost heart health. According to Cape Fear Heart Walk Chair Shelbourn Stevens, the heart...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion Post 68 wins Pump It Up Challenge
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The American Legion Post 68 has won the American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge. The award recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors that have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need. Post 68 has helped collect...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Riverfront Park hosts Veg-Out Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Veg-Out Festival was held on Saturday afternoon at River Front Park in Downtown Wilmington. The festival brought together green living vendors, vegan & vegetarian food options, fitness, yoga, natural skincare products, and traditional & alternative health care. Visitors could get plant-based food samples, and advice...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“Art with Heart” raises nearly 40k for Southport New Hope Clinic
Southport, NC (WWAY) – It was an afternoon of art, music, and dancing in Southport over the weekend, held to support a free clinic. New Hope Clinic partnered with Brunswick Arts Council to bring some of the best local artwork together, which was sold to the highest bidder to raise money for the health center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene says he is still running for Columbus Co. sheriff hours after resigning
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County sheriff Jody Greene says he will continue to campaign for re-election the same day he resigned from his position as sheriff in the county according to a post on Facebook. Monday morning, Greene resigned around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
District Attorney’s Office responds to Jody Greene’s resignation as Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hours after Jody Greene announced his resignation as Columbus County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office has released a response. On October 4th, the District Attorney’s Office filed a Petition to Remove and Motion to Immediately Suspend Jody Greene as Sheriff of Columbus County based on a recorded phone call in which Greene allegedly made numerous racist statements. Subsequently, Greene was immediately suspended.
Comments / 0