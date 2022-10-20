Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Sarah Woodrum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sarah Woodrum, WVU’s School of Public Health Senior Associate Dean, joined First at 4. She talked about the 10 year anniversary of the School of Public Health, putting public health at the forefront and the mission of the school. You can watch the full interview...
WDTV
Harry McEldowney
Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
Bridgeport City Council hosts public forum about Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport invited Kelly Allen from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to talk about Amendment 2 and how it would affect the city if it passed. The amendment would authorize the state legislature to exempt certain taxes. Allen explained what these...
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 24
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses managing money during retirement. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
WDTV
Weston begins search for new police chief
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief. Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer. Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas...
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
Julia B. Brown Malone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.She was married to Dean Malone, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 45 years of marriage.Surviving are one son, Dean Malone and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that complete her family.She was also preceded in death by one son, Patrick Malone; one daughter, Julia Ann Ensley; one brother, Joseph Preston Brown; and two sisters, Clarabell Putzu and Rosemary Panther.Mrs. Malone was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was a homemaker and the co-founder and co-owner of Malone’s Heating and Air in Salem, WV in the 1980s. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, sewing and quilting, having won a state championship in quilting. Julia was Catholic by faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers Mrs. Malone’s family request donations be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 South Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
WDTV
School pride, traditions fill expanded WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Generations of West Virginia University alumni are returning this week to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate an expanded Homecoming Week. Homecoming week starts on Monday and is capped off with the football game against TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Homecoming is an opportunity to bring...
WDTV
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”. Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old...
WDTV
National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
