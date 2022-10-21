Dig out those puffy sleeves and white tuxedos. This ‘80s-style adult prom rocks back the clock for a cause

Photo courtesy Dustin Tramel/Unsplash

Adults have an upcoming chance to relive the glory days of their youth for a cause.

Bringing back the ‘80s is Rock Goodbye Angel’s inaugural adult prom, slated for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Gainesville Civic Center.

The evening will feature sounds from Fly Betty Band, refreshments from the Food Factory, a nostalgic photo booth from Snapper Photobooth and a cash bar from Downtown Drafts.

Founded in 2010, Rock Goodbye Angel offers support, grief education and pastoral counseling to parents of pregnancy loss and early infant loss. The organization prides itself on creating a safe community where grieving parents and loved ones can grieve and can receive resources to help them through their journey.

“Rock Goodbye Angel holds a very special place in our heart; it gave us an outlet and made us really realize that we are not alone,” said Rock Goodbye Angel Board Vice Chairman Tiffany Pethel.

Pethel first joined the nonprofit in 2016 after losing her twin sons.

“We sought out counseling, couples counseling and the group resource,” said Pethel. “I met what I like to call ‘my people’ — someone who can relate to me — and I was able to honor my boys’ memory.

“Losing your child is a horrible, horrible devastating process, but we want to be able to get together with those people who have experienced these things and have fun, uplift, laugh, fellowship and just share parts of our life other than just our loss,” she said.

Pethel hopes the adult prom will raise awareness about Rock Goodbye Angel for those who may not know where to find resources for pregnancy and infant loss in the community.

“One in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, so many people are affected by it whether it’s yourself, a distant relative or someone in your lifetime,” she said. “The community needs to be aware and if this happens, (Rock Goodbye Angel) can provide the community a better (way to) deal with these situations.”

In addition to raising awareness, the organization also hopes to raise money to expand its staff to offer more resources than what they currently offer.

“Ten thousand dollars would be awesome, but if we don't raise that much money (and) we raise awareness, our hearts will be content as well,” Pethel said.

Tickets are $50 for individuals and $80 for couples. Sponsored tables range from $800 to $1000.

To learn more about Rock Goodbye Angel and purchase a ticket to the adult prom, visit rockgoodbyeangel.org/events.