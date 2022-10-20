Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Austin organization receives 9,900 doses of naloxone
Austin-Travis County on Monday is expected to release more information on a naloxone delivery to the area.
Austin Animal Center creates tool to show intake status
There are three meters indicating the capacity levels for cats, small dogs, and medium/large dogs. The meters are updated every hour.
2 Austin children’s hospitals see spikes in pediatric patients with respiratory illness
Dell Children's Medical Center, St. David's Children's Hospital and APH released a joint statement that said they, including hospitals across the nation, are seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses.
Rain, Cheer Up Charlies make Esquire’s list of best LGBTQ bars in the US
Four Texas bars have made Esquire's list of the best gay bars in the U.S. Two are in Austin, and two are in Dallas.
KXAN
Jo’s Red River Hosts 5th Annual Ugly Dog Contest
When: all month long! (Voting window: October 17-30 | Crowning party: October 30 12-3PM) What: SUBMIT A DOG You can submit a dog for the Ugly Dog Contest online via Eventbrite. There are other categories you can submit for as well, including: BEST IN SHOW, DOGGLEGANGER, BEST COSTUME. Each entry...
‘Very consequential’: Meet the candidates for Austin mayor
You're going to find six people one your ballot this November for Austin mayor.
KXAN
New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry
Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
Wimberley ISD bus drivers to receive monthly $100 for perfect attendance
The Wimberley Independent School District is rewarding its bus drivers for perfect attendance with extra money at the end of every month.
Austin ISD 2022 Bond: What you need to know
The district is hoping to spend $2.44 billion to improve aging facilities and add new modernized schools. AISD would also add new technology and new athletic facilities if the bond passes.
Expert witness at Armstrong pre-trial hearing: Some obtained evidence ‘unconstitutional’
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
Post Malone performs back-to-back shows in Austin
The Texan rapper from Galveston kicked off his evening at the Moody Center for his Twelve Carat Tour before attending an after-party for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
Travis County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Some voting information, like polling sites and ballot items, vary by county. Here's a guide to early voting in Travis County.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Austin City Council District 8
Four candidates, including one incumbent, have thrown their hat in the ring in Austin City Council's District 8 race. Here's a look at each candidate's key campaign focuses ahead of Election Day.
Possible tornado south of Jarrell Monday night
A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
Austin airport expecting busiest day ever
With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.
Comments / 0