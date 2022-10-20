ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
Is James Harden Back After Down Season?

The 2022-23 NBA season has not gotten off to a hot start for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have had to face off with some tough opponents, as the season started with a trip to play the Boston Celtics before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for their home opener. They went 0-2 in those games and there were plenty of reasons why they weren’t able to pull out a victory.
1 Trade Idea For Players In Recent NBA Trade Rumors

The NBA season is underway, and that means the trade rumors are in heavy circulation. OK, fine. NBA trade rumors circulate for 365 days a year. Still, once we get to see teams in action, they get new legs. Now, we have a clearer vision of teams’ strengths and weaknesses.
This Clippers-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Some say that to make money, you have to spend money. It’s true. At the same time, you can’t spend money you don’t have. NBA teams function with the same principles. Say you’re looking to start a business. You can afford the start-up costs – but they’ll cost you your last time. Should you spend it?
