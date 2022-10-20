Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW being honored with 2022 Governor’s Awards for Excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A record-setting 184 state employees from nine state agencies and three University of North Carolina System institutions will be honored with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence. The ceremony is taking place Tuesday afternoon and will mark the first in-person presentation since 2019. Awards will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene says he is still running for Columbus Co. sheriff hours after resigning
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County sheriff Jody Greene says he will continue to campaign for re-election the same day he resigned from his position as sheriff in the county according to a post on Facebook. Monday morning, Greene resigned around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
District Attorney’s Office responds to Jody Greene’s resignation as Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hours after Jody Greene announced his resignation as Columbus County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office has released a response. On October 4th, the District Attorney’s Office filed a Petition to Remove and Motion to Immediately Suspend Jody Greene as Sheriff of Columbus County based on a recorded phone call in which Greene allegedly made numerous racist statements. Subsequently, Greene was immediately suspended.
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dosher Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 grant
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Orton Foundation. The funds will be allocated to Dosher Hospital’s Emergency Department, which treats more than 13,000 patients per year and has earned two national awards for providing high patient satisfaction. “We...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
WECT
Proposed ordinance could reduce parking requirements for multi-family housing in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed ordinance on the agenda for the Leland Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 could reduce the minimum and maximum parking space requirements for multi-family residential developments. Leland’s ordinances currently require a minimum of one parking space per bedroom and a maximum of three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated building had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
