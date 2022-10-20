Read full article on original website
WECT
Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24. The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were making...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
wnewsj.com
‘Problem house’ on Truesdell officials say contained stolen items, now condemned as ‘filthy’, unfit/unsafe to live in
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
wnewsj.com
WECT
WRAL
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene’s resignation as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff, just weeks after being suspended for alleged racist comments. Sheriff Jody Greene’s attorney announced his resignation with a signed piece of paper saying it was effective as of 10:51 am, in front of a courtroom filled with county residents, and civil rights activists.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco, Orex receive protective vests
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two furry members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are a little safer thanks to a donation of protective vests. K9s Arco and Orex are now wearing bullet and stab protective vests gifted from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. This potentially...
WECT
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea.
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
WECT
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed one person has been killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The fatal crash happened on Covil Ave. The scene has been cleared. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police have not released the name of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
