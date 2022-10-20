ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24. The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St. A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were making...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. The LakeFest educational festival featured crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities at Greenfield Park. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More allegations against Jody Greene, SBI still investigating criminal charges. Columbus County Sheriff...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene’s resignation as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff, just weeks after being suspended for alleged racist comments. Sheriff Jody Greene’s attorney announced his resignation with a signed piece of paper saying it was effective as of 10:51 am, in front of a courtroom filled with county residents, and civil rights activists.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Columbus County sheriff to resign after racist recordings

WECT reports suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will resign effective immediately. The announcement from his attorney comes after Greene was suspended for making racist remarks about his Black employees and District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office. In the petition, David cited racist...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WILMINGTON, NC

