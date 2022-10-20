Read full article on original website
Baker earns a 'C' 'in report card analyzing governors’ fiscal policies
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earned a middling score in a new annual analysis stacking up U.S. governors’ fiscal policies. The ranking was based on such factors as his opposition to the upcoming surtax ballot question and tax increases earlier in his administration. The Cato...
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
Washington ranked No. 34 state in the nation in unemployment rate changes
(The Center Square) – Washington was ranked in the bottom 20 states in the nation in WalletHub’s updated “Changes in Unemployment Rate by State” report released Friday. Washington came in at No. 34. With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 263,000 jobs in September –...
More equipment tax reforms could attract businesses, advocacy group says
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte's plan to provide more relief from the state's business equipment tax could attract more businesses to Montana, according to one small business advocacy group. The governor said earlier this month that he wants more reforms to the business equipment tax when the...
19 AGs investigating major banks' membership in UN carbon reduction alliance
(The Center Square) – Six major banks will be investigated by 19 state attorneys general for adhering to a United Nations’ organizational goal of eliminating carbon emissions by 2050. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were served civil investigative demands...
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
Survey shows Seattle voters' public safety worries rising
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey reveals that homelessness remains a top concern of Seattle voters, but public safety is rising as well. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council...
Study finds New York struggling the least to fill jobs
(The Center Square) – A report published Wednesday by WalletHub found New York was the state struggling the least when hiring new workers. The report looked at two data sets for all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most recent job openings rate – August – and the 12-month job openings rate.
Georgia attorney general candidates offer differing solutions for increasing crime
(The Center Square) — A new report from WalletHub found that Atlanta experienced the 38th highest increase in the homicide rate of the 50 largest cities in the country. The topic of crime in the state was a hot topic during this week’s Atlanta Press Club debate of the attorney general candidates: incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, Libertarian Martin Cowan and Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
Spokane undersheriff praises three public safety initiatives to the Legislature
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff and current candidate for sheriff John Nowels reviewed three public safety initiatives to the legislature that are currently gathering signatures. He told The Center Square that they would all be a step up from the status quo in terms of reducing crime.
Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
Colorado’s unemployment rate stays flat
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% for September, the same rate as the prior month, according to state labor data released Friday. The state added 5,600 jobs last month and now has 2,882,800 total jobs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. Of the jobs created, 7,600 were in the private sector, while the government lost 2,000 jobs.
Washington gas prices decline for second week; down almost a quarter
(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, Washington state residents have seen a steep dip in prices at the pump according to AAA data. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.02 statewide, that number down from $5.26 one week ago.
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
Julie Anderson touts resume, independence in bid to be Washington’s next secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”
