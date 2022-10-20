ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Study finds New York struggling the least to fill jobs

(The Center Square) – A report published Wednesday by WalletHub found New York was the state struggling the least when hiring new workers. The report looked at two data sets for all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most recent job openings rate – August – and the 12-month job openings rate.
Georgia attorney general candidates offer differing solutions for increasing crime

(The Center Square) — A new report from WalletHub found that Atlanta experienced the 38th highest increase in the homicide rate of the 50 largest cities in the country. The topic of crime in the state was a hot topic during this week’s Atlanta Press Club debate of the attorney general candidates: incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, Libertarian Martin Cowan and Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation

(The Center Square) – Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
Colorado’s unemployment rate stays flat

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% for September, the same rate as the prior month, according to state labor data released Friday. The state added 5,600 jobs last month and now has 2,882,800 total jobs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. Of the jobs created, 7,600 were in the private sector, while the government lost 2,000 jobs.
Julie Anderson touts resume, independence in bid to be Washington’s next secretary of state

(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”
