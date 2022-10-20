ON THIS DAY IN 1929, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Sparks of drama, hope and tragedy in a panorama of fortunes won and lost, but mostly lost, flew off the Stock Exchange and financial district today as violent falls followed the drastic losses of yesterday. The Exchange was a bedlam, though a bit restrained as the men who play the money game took their gains and losses tight-lipped. The air was charged. At the rate of trading, more than 12,000,000 shares stood to change ownership before closing time. Two thousand brokers and agents, 1,000 phone clerks, all gesticulating, barking orders over the phones, sent up a well of noise from the floor, punctuated by the eerie squeaks of chalk against the blackboards and the staccato tat-tat-tat of the tickers. The floor was alive with a wilderness of humanity. Men clustered about the trading posts like bees on honey, jamming aisles. There was scarcely room to pass. Reporters elbowed their way through, moving swift as lightning. The floor began to get white with noise and paper. The roar increased. Here there was a huddle of brokers — some financial wizard plotting a forward pass. Then the lines were carried backward. No one was moving forward. The monetary football clash was on, with the bulls holding for downs and the bears fiercely crashing the line.”

