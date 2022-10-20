Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
American Institute of Architects Brooklyn chooses Design Award jurors
PARK SLOPE – The American Institute of Architects’ chapter in Brooklyn is running the Brooklyn Design Awards (BKDA): a series of evaluations that encourages and highlights excellence and expressiveness in Brooklyn’s unique landscape. Rather than be in competition with one another, the entries to the Brooklyn Design...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn political leaders went to Rikers following 17th death this year
RIKERS ISLAND – Following the 17th death of an inmate on Rikers Island, Brooklyn lawmakers made an unannounced visit to the George R. Vierno facility on Monday. The most recent death, which occurred on Saturday, surpasses the 16 people who died while incarcerated at Rikers in 2021. It was the sixth suicide inside Rikers Island this year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, October 24, 2022
MOTOR COLLISION ON EASTBOUND BQE AT SANDS ST: Due to a vehicle collision, all eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway are closed at Sands Street, near the Brooklyn Bridge and Downtown Brooklyn. Motorists should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. ✰✰✰. WILLIAMSBURG YESHIVA ADMITS TO...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
October 24: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1929, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Sparks of drama, hope and tragedy in a panorama of fortunes won and lost, but mostly lost, flew off the Stock Exchange and financial district today as violent falls followed the drastic losses of yesterday. The Exchange was a bedlam, though a bit restrained as the men who play the money game took their gains and losses tight-lipped. The air was charged. At the rate of trading, more than 12,000,000 shares stood to change ownership before closing time. Two thousand brokers and agents, 1,000 phone clerks, all gesticulating, barking orders over the phones, sent up a well of noise from the floor, punctuated by the eerie squeaks of chalk against the blackboards and the staccato tat-tat-tat of the tickers. The floor was alive with a wilderness of humanity. Men clustered about the trading posts like bees on honey, jamming aisles. There was scarcely room to pass. Reporters elbowed their way through, moving swift as lightning. The floor began to get white with noise and paper. The roar increased. Here there was a huddle of brokers — some financial wizard plotting a forward pass. Then the lines were carried backward. No one was moving forward. The monetary football clash was on, with the bulls holding for downs and the bears fiercely crashing the line.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Adams, Hochul announce plan to make subways safer
Mayor Eric Adams and his administration hosted a high-level summit this past weekend to seek consensus from different groups regarding public safety in the city, and the subways are top priority. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Adams announced new areas of collaboration to prevent crimes on transit, “Cops, Cameras, Care” – the government’s new safety plan.
BK man arrested for shoving commuter onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack
A Brooklyn man was arrested Monday morning for pushing a person onto the subway tracks Friday afternoon, police said.
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Williamsburg Yeshiva fined $8 million for stealing kids’ lunch money
WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg yeshiva admitted in federal court on Monday that it was involved in a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain funds that were meant to feed school children. The Central United Talmudic Academy admitted in front of U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis that it committed wire...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway
It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The NYPD’s most-complained-about cop speaks out in defense of aggressive arrests
The NYPD’s most-complained about cop — who accumulated 56 substantiated allegations of misconduct against him by the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) before retiring last month — is speaking out in defense of proactive policing by the anti-crime units that were reconstituted this year by Mayor Eric Adams.
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The second prize guarantees...
NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger
Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: October 24
MISSOURI – Flamboyant Fall: A woman jumped in the air as she posed in front of a maple tree outside of Kansas City Sunday. Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Man wanted for slashing NYPD tires in the Bronx
Police released video Thursday of the suspected vandal in the tire-slashing at Kelly Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood just after 12 p.m.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
