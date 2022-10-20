Almost 200 disadvantaged and seriously-ill children have spoken about enjoying the “best days” of their lives on a free holiday in Florida.For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK were taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.They visited a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios.For many, it was their first time abroad without their families.During their penultimate trip, the children got the opportunity swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando on Sunday.Several of the youngsters were carefully lifted from their wheelchairs to get into the water,...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO