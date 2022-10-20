Read full article on original website
Surprising Giants not expected to be active participants as trade deadline looms
The New York Giants are 5-1 for the first time since 2009, and they aren't planning on switching things up now. As the trade market begins to heat up ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Giants' plan is to remain status quo for now. Sources there say they're "keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place" as they continue their surprising start to the season.
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 run
The Houston Astros look to remain perfect in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Astros (106-56), who won the AL West, swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 in the American League Division Series, before sweeping the New York Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. No team that has swept the divisional and championship rounds has ever won a World Series title. The Phillies (87-75), who placed third in the NL East, have also been on a roll, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the Wild Card round, before defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NL Division Series and the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS.
13 reasons why the Phillies are heading to the World Series for first time in 13 years: Harper, hoagies, more
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. That sentence was unfathomable five months ago, and it would have been hard to grasp at the start of the 2022 MLB playoffs just 16 days ago (who could have predicted this?). But it's true. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life on a rainy Sunday afternoon in South Philly and the Phillies closed out the Padres in NLCS Game 5.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. Herbert earned only two touches fewer than Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. He had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. Herbert remains the secondary back in Chicago, though it appears the team may be willing to give Herbert a more consistent chance to produce moving forward.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
Why sixth-seeded Phillies' shocking World Series run shows there's nothing wrong with new MLB playoff format
In the first year of the new 12-team MLB playoff format, a No. 6 seed has made the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies were 87-75 in the regular season, finishing in third place in the NL East and 14 games back of both the Mets and division-winning Braves. Thanks to knocking off the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, the defending champion Braves in the NLDS and then Padres in the NLCS, the Phillies have secured the NL pennant.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield moving forward after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In somewhat of a surprise move Sunday against the Giants, Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's top RB and perhaps best skill-position player overall.
Packers' Allen Lazard: Sporting sling Monday
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that Lazard suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Lazard picked up the injury near the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest and briefly returned before spending the rest of...
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
NFL Week 7 grades: Patriots get an 'F' for shocking Monday loss, Bengals earn 'A' after steamrolling Falcons
With the Bills and Chiefs playing so well this season, the Bengals have slowly become a forgotten contender in the AFC, but against the Falcons on Sunday, the defending AFC champs put the rest of the NFL on notice that they're still one of the best teams in the league.
