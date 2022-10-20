ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyOLA_0igpAvDZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Starting a family is a huge decision. Another key component is where you're going to raise a child. Future and current parents also have to consider schools , commutes, affordability, recreational activities, safety, and plenty of other factors .

Stacker makes the search easier by pinpointing the best places to raise a family. Researchers did this for every state, including Colorado:

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Colorado using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list."

According to the website, Holly Hills , a Denver suburb, is the best spot to start a family!

Analysts also provided some extra data about this small community:

  • Population: 2,835
  • Median home value: $460,100 (97% own)
  • Median rent: $2,634 (3% rent)
  • Median household income: $132,955
  • Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (A+), Challenge School (A), Cherry Creek Charter Academy (A)
  • Top private schools: Calvary Apostolic Academy

Here are the Top 10 places to start a family in the Centennial State:

  1. Holly Hills
  2. Cherry Creek
  3. Superior
  4. Castle Pines
  5. Greenwood Village
  6. Highlands Ranch
  7. Centennial
  8. Cherry Hills Village
  9. Louisville
  10. Dove Valley

Check out Stacker 's full report on its website .

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy