At $8,450, Does This Hard-Topped 1997 BMW Z3 2.8 Drive a Hard Bargain?
To be clear, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Z3 is not a Miata, which, as we all know, is always the answer. That being said, some buyers may be asking a different question. Let’s figure out what this answer should appropriately cost. While prolific over his short...
Retired Sebastien Ogier is Still Winning and Getting Fined Doing What He Wants
A part of all of us aspires to live like Sebastien Ogier. Show up, collect a trophy and go home. The 38-year-old Frenchman retired from international rallying at the end of 2021 after securing his eighth World Rally Championship. In 2022, Ogier competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Richard Mille LMP2 team. Though, he dropped out after competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ogier told motorsport.com, “Even though it was announced differently, we were always clear with the team that I would just do Le Mans and the two previous races to prepare for it. I didn’t want to do the full championship.”
Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 an SUV? The World May Never Know
The Hyundai Ioniq 5. I’ve never driven one, but just about everyone I talk to who has says it’s a great vehicle. The fine folks at MotorTrend agree, having just bestowed their coveted SUV of the Year award on the Hyundai EV. It seems deserved — so long as you believe the Ioniq 5 is actually an SUV. But is it?
What Car Should Never Have Been Killed Off?
You know that feeling of your favorite TV show getting canceled before it was supposed to? How about your preferable fast food place taking your favorite item off the menu? It sucks, doesn’t it? Let’s apply that same logic to cars. It’s what brings us to today’s question.
This Lincoln Aviator Dressed as a Rolls-Royce Can Be Yours
Recently, I introduced our Glorious Leader Bob Sorokanich to one of my favorite corners of the internet: the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. If you’re ever looking for further proof that money can’t buy taste, head over to /r/ATBGE. The car we’re talking about in this article, though, isn’t one that will ever be posted there. Instead, it’s one that my intrepid coworker Andy Kalmowitz found in another wonderful corner of the internet: Facebook Marketplace.
