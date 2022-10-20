A part of all of us aspires to live like Sebastien Ogier. Show up, collect a trophy and go home. The 38-year-old Frenchman retired from international rallying at the end of 2021 after securing his eighth World Rally Championship. In 2022, Ogier competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Richard Mille LMP2 team. Though, he dropped out after competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ogier told motorsport.com, “Even though it was announced differently, we were always clear with the team that I would just do Le Mans and the two previous races to prepare for it. I didn’t want to do the full championship.”

