Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
Ozempic Went TikTok Viral as a Weight Loss Drug — Now There's a Serious Shortage for Diabetic Patients Who Need It
Rachel Garrett Mercer remembers the day she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “The first thing my doctor told me was that I ‘didn’t look diabetic’,” she said. “Looking back, it’s hard to imagine anyone saying that, because diabetic doesn’t look like one thing. Everybody is different.” Following her diagnosis, Mercer’s day-to-day life completely changed. She was placed on an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor to help manage her insulin, but as she describes it, the disease is not a “set it and forget it” type thing. She has to count carbs after every meal, snack and vitamin, and adjust...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
Can Yoga Reduce Blood Sugar Levels for People With Type 2 Diabetes?
Mind-body practices like yoga may help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new review of studies. The reduction in A1C levels from yoga was significant, only 0.1% behind metformin. Adding mind-body practices to a doctor-prescribed regimen could help some people better manage their...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Losing Weight But Blood Sugar Still High: Diabetes Questions and Answers
Q: I’ve lost a lot of weight recently by following a careful diet. At first, my blood sugars came down nicely. But now, even with more weight loss, my blood sugars won’t budge. Do you have any ideas? I have type 2 diabetes. To get cutting-edge diabetes news,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Loss Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission With Lower Body Weight
Remission of type 2 diabetes — having normal blood glucose levels without taking any glucose-lowering medications — was found to be highly likely among adults whose body weight fell in the normal-weight to slightly overweight range and who lost 10% of their body weight, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at Healio.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
cohaitungchi.com
Cucumber and Diabetes: The Healthy Connection
Diabetes is a common problem among people. The most common symptom is persistently high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume foods with a low glycemic index and low carb density. The glycemic index is a food rating system based on carbohydrates in foods. Your body breaks down the carbohydrates and helps them dissolve into the body’s blood sugar level. Therefore, it results in high blood sugar levels in the human body. There are many foods known to control diabetes, one of which is cucumber. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is known for its digestive properties.
News-Medical.net
Weight change in the early stages of Parkinson's disease may be linked with changes in thinking skills
People who gain or lose weight soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published in the October 19, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Is Lecanemab a Game-Changing Alzheimer's Drug? It May Depend On the Stage of Dementia
A new drug aimed at slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is showing promising results for people with mild cognitive decline. While the drugmakers have yet to release further information, early clinical trial data shows that lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% in patients after 18 months compared to those in a placebo group.
cohaitungchi.com
Here’s the Deal With the Keto Diet and Type 2 Diabetes
Originally created in the 1920s as a treatment for epilepsy, the ketogenic diet (aka “keto diet” or just plain “keto”) is a trending diet that stresses fats and proteins and severely limits carbohydrates and sugars. Because controlling carbs is important to managing Type 2 diabetes, it may seem that keto would be a go-to diet for people living with diabetes.
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
cohaitungchi.com
How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?
Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
Verywell Health
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 0