Rachel Garrett Mercer remembers the day she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “The first thing my doctor told me was that I ‘didn’t look diabetic’,” she said. “Looking back, it’s hard to imagine anyone saying that, because diabetic doesn’t look like one thing. Everybody is different.” Following her diagnosis, Mercer’s day-to-day life completely changed. She was placed on an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor to help manage her insulin, but as she describes it, the disease is not a “set it and forget it” type thing. She has to count carbs after every meal, snack and vitamin, and adjust...

5 DAYS AGO