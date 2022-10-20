Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
Yardbarker
Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?
Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
Yardbarker
Mike Mayock On Potentially Huge Trade For Steelers’ Chase Claypool Before 2022 Deadline “I Don’t Think You Can Move Him”
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under a lot of media duress lately. They’re 2-4 after sandwiching two wins with a four-game losing streak, they’ve been hit by the injury bug, and now the latest news coming out about them is the potential availability of wide receiver Chase Claypool as a potential trade candidate.
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Yardbarker
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
Yardbarker
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
Yardbarker
What's next for QB Matt Ryan after being benched by Colts?
Quarterback Matt Ryan is a former MVP and potential Hall of Famer. Now, though, he's a benched starter. His stint in Indianapolis with the Colts has come to an abrupt halt, with Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans all the team needed to pull the plug on Ryan's time under center.
Yardbarker
TRADE: Raiders Trading DT Johnathan Hankins To Cowboys
Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Hankins and get back a 2024 seventh. Hankins had fallen behind in Las Vegas’ defensive line rotation, so this makes some sense for the Raiders to cash in for a pick. Meanwhile, Dallas adds...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
Yardbarker
A Hall of Fame QB played for Steelers the last time offense bombed this badly
Terry Bradshaw, "The Blonde Bomber," was tossing spirals for the Steelers the last time their offense was this bad. Pittsburgh, which lost 16-10 to the Dolphins on Sunday, is averaging just 15.3 points and on pace to have the franchise's lowest scoring offense in more 50 years. The Steelers haven't...
Yardbarker
Troubling information about Russell Wilson’s latest injury emerges
Russell Wilson will not play in the Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and the quarterback’s latest injury is one that may force him to miss more than one week. Wilson underwent tests on Tuesday that revealed he has a partially torn hamstring, Ian...
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
Yardbarker
Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Comments / 0