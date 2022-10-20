ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?

Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What's next for QB Matt Ryan after being benched by Colts?

Quarterback Matt Ryan is a former MVP and potential Hall of Famer. Now, though, he's a benched starter. His stint in Indianapolis with the Colts has come to an abrupt halt, with Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans all the team needed to pull the plug on Ryan's time under center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

TRADE: Raiders Trading DT Johnathan Hankins To Cowboys

Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for Hankins and get back a 2024 seventh. Hankins had fallen behind in Las Vegas’ defensive line rotation, so this makes some sense for the Raiders to cash in for a pick. Meanwhile, Dallas adds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

