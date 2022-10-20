Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
'The Mole' Finalists Talk Through the Season's Biggest Moments and Unseen Alliances
SPOILER ALERT! The following interview contains information that reveals the final outcome of The Mole on Netflix, including the winner and the identity of the Mole. Please do not read ahead if you do not want to know the end result. Three weeks and ten episodes ago, twelve Americans were...
Oona Doherty: Navy Blue review – jagged ode to the cruelty of life
“Costume: €3,000, production design: €4,500...” Oona Doherty’s voice carries over the soundtrack, totting up the costs of putting on a show. Sound, dancers, hotels, choreographer’s fee, childcare, it mounts up to a substantial sum. “And what’s the point?” she asks us, the people who’ve come to see it.
Sick children swim with dolphins on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ free holiday in Florida
Almost 200 disadvantaged and seriously-ill children have spoken about enjoying the “best days” of their lives on a free holiday in Florida.For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK were taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.They visited a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios.For many, it was their first time abroad without their families.During their penultimate trip, the children got the opportunity swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando on Sunday.Several of the youngsters were carefully lifted from their wheelchairs to get into the water,...
Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.
newschain
‘Best holiday ever’– what children thought of their Dreamflight trip to Florida
Some 192 children were chosen to go on the annual Dreamflight holiday to Florida. On Sunday they got the chance to swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando. – Rachel Al Ahmad, 15, from Bradford, West Yorkshire. “It was amazing, I loved it so much, I’ve been excited for...
Grieving Widow Praised After Sleeping With Brother-in-Law: 'Total Mess'
A recent widow has sought help for her guilt after sleeping with her deceased husband's brother.
Comments / 0