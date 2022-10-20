It’s not been overly impressive from Graham Potter’s Chelsea over the past couple matches, despite the new head coach’s unbeaten start to life at the club now reaching eight games. The attack has faltered and our goal has led a bit of a charmed life, but if we can get all three points tomorrow night in Salzburg, we will have assured not only a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but also pretty much top spot in Group E (barring some unlikely results for Dinamo Zagreb). Top spot usually gets you a better draw, probably avoiding the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern early on in this case.

1 DAY AGO