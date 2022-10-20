Read full article on original website
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet
I’m normally not one to get excited over transfer rumors, but any and all distractions are more than welcomed considering Liverpool’s poor form to start the season. So, step right up frequent Spanish rumor mongers Sport, with this gem. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the race for 17 year old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.
Gut Feelings for Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
Manchester City are headed to Germany to resume their quest for UEFA Champions League glory. Tonight’s match against Borussia Dortmund offers the Sky Blues the opportunity to seal the top spot in Group G with a win. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their pre-match predictions for BVB v City.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: Capping the week off with a top-four Sunday!?
All stars aligned for Newcastle on Saturday as Liverpool lost to Nottingham Forest (?) while Chelsea and Man. Utd. drew their game thus making it possible for the Magpies to jump ahead of the two Big Six clubs later today with a victory over Tottenham. That’s still more than a...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Match Thread and How to Watch
After a listless performance mid-week against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur look to get back on track Sunday as they host Newcastle United. Newcastle are on a pretty good run as of late despite missing Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies have taken 11 of 15 points including a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford while also battering 10-man Fulham 4-1. They’re currently in sixth place and a win would push them into the top four, so expect them to be motivated.
WATCH: Bethany England tap-in opens the scoring for Chelsea against Brighton, 1-0!
From an Eve Perisset corner, Niamh Charles rises and heads it towards Brighton’s goal. Her attempt hits the bar, but Beth England arrives to bury it into the back of the net for Chelsea.
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs Hold Naby Keïta Interest
Having arrived at Liverpool to great fanfare in 2018 in a deal that exceeded £50M and after a year of waiting, expectations were high for Naby Keïta. There have been times since when he has lived up to them—at least when fit. The biggest problem for Keïta...
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While I closely follow virtually all non-violent sports with Chelsea Football Club obviously far and away the priority, chess is also right up there — and yes, chess is a sport. I have either played or coached both all my life, which may correlate to the joy it was to see the match between Chelsea and Manchester United play out as tactically reactive and adaptive as each move on a chess board — wonderfully entertaining, even if it ended without the ideal result. At least both Graham Potter’s and Trevoh Chalobah’s records remain intact.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 13
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 13! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last slate of games!
WATCH: Mateo Kovacic left-footed strike opens the scoring for Chelsea against Salzburg, 1-0!
Out of thin air, Mateo Kovacic gets the ball as he is almost losing balance in the box... and just scores an AMAZING goal with his left foot! 1-0 to Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria!
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
Nothing a-brewin’ at Chelsea with Cristiano Ronaldo — report
Bit of tabloid speculation has brought Manchester United malcontent Cristiano Ronaldo back into the Chelsea headlines, despite his banishment from the limelight and the first-team by Sunday’s visitors at Stamford Bridge. Former ESPN scribe Kevin Palmer, now “content writer” for the Sunday World teased the “huge” story after last...
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Skinner’s side pick up compact win
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United remained at the top of the WSL table with a compact 1-0 win over Leicester City in a performance which was far from spectacular. The win came as a result of Nikita Parris’ first-half goal and United remained tied at the top, as Arsenal also managed to grab a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday itself.
RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s another early kick-off for Chelsea in this year’s Champions League group stage campaign, for no apparent or obvious reason. Two of our three away games will have now kicked off in the early timeslot despite not once leaving the Central European time zone. UEFA just trying to keep us on our toes I guess!
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
Koulibaly misses Salzburg trip as Chelsea look to secure top spot in Champions League group
It’s not been overly impressive from Graham Potter’s Chelsea over the past couple matches, despite the new head coach’s unbeaten start to life at the club now reaching eight games. The attack has faltered and our goal has led a bit of a charmed life, but if we can get all three points tomorrow night in Salzburg, we will have assured not only a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but also pretty much top spot in Group E (barring some unlikely results for Dinamo Zagreb). Top spot usually gets you a better draw, probably avoiding the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern early on in this case.
5 Stats from Everton’s Convincing Victory Over Crystal Palace
As I mentioned in my post-game reaction video on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account, you have to look back quite a way in order to find an Everton victory as comprehensive as Saturday’s dismantling of Crystal Palace. It’s hard for me to remember a game in which so many individuals excelled to such a degree. Everton were outstanding in every area of the pitch and dominated the Londoners on their way to three vital points.
Paul Ince Hails ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Win Over Bristol City
Reading returned to winning ways with a fantastic 2-0 victory against Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Mamadou Loum gave us the lead early in the second half before Andy Carroll secured the points in stoppage time. Manager Paul Ince was absolutely delighted with the victory. He spoke to the...
Liverpool FC Women vs. Arsenal: Preview & Matchday
Liverpool face another big test in their nascent return to the WSL this Sunday when they take on Arsenal Women. The Gunners have won four straight, including a 5-1 Champions League game against current holders Lyon in midweek. They’ll be coming into this one high on confidence. Liverpool lost...
