Missouri spent $16 million on a COVID testing program for schools. Few districts used it.
A Boston biotech company was paid over $16 million in Missouri for its work operating a little-used COVID testing program that only 25 school districts opted into. Ginkgo Bioworks was originally contracted by the state last year to operate a screening COVID testing program backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program had been slow to get off the ground and launched the day many students returned to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Going Public: Cape Co. Clerk, Kara Clark Summers Discusses New Missouri Voting ID Law and Other Changes For Nov. 8th General Election
KRCU Public Radio recently spoke with Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County Clerk and President of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, about the changes for voters in the state, as well as the new voter ID law and what it means in this election cycle. This...
