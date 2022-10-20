Read full article on original website
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
wtoc.com
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
wtoc.com
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
wtoc.com
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
wtoc.com
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Awareness Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Stroke Awareness Day is this Saturday focusing on raising awareness and showing support for survivors. Vascular Interventional Radiologist Dr. Ryan O’Kelley from Memorial Health joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us some tips to know about stroke and how we can protect ourselves and loved ones.
wtoc.com
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
wtoc.com
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
wtoc.com
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
wtoc.com
The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
Money from school zone cameras used to fund search for Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been 19 days since little Quinton Simon went missing. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said while they believe Simon is likely dead, they intend to find his remains and bring him home nonetheless. Since this case began, dozens of investigators comprised of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, […]
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
wtoc.com
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
wtoc.com
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
wtoc.com
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
Local doctors concerned about ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s very early on in flu season and Georgia has the highest rate of infection in the country, according to CDC data. Health experts are now warning about a triple threat of illnesses with rising cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Savannah doctors say they’re already seeing […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
