Savannah, GA

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Awareness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Stroke Awareness Day is this Saturday focusing on raising awareness and showing support for survivors. Vascular Interventional Radiologist Dr. Ryan O’Kelley from Memorial Health joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us some tips to know about stroke and how we can protect ourselves and loved ones.
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
Savannah Pride Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
