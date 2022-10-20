Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
U.P. Roadside Parks set to close for the season
ESCANABA, Mich. - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Thursday. MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April. In addition, the southbound I-75...
wnmufm.org
Colorado man dead in traffic accident near Seney
(Seney, MI) - A Colorado man is dead after a kayak and roof rack of an oncoming vehicle came loose and struck his pickup truck, piercing the windshield and striking him as he was driving. State Police from the Manistique post say the accident happened yesterday (Sunday) at about 1pm...
Comments / 0