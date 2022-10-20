Read full article on original website
Headlines: Tribal gaming compacts, bird flu & Thunder home opener loss
Gov. Stitt hires outside counsel to fight tribal gaming compacts. (KOSU) Feud with tribes could threatens Stitt’s reelection bid. (AP) A look at how well Stitt delivered on 2018 promises. (NewsOK) Oklahoma poll workers explain why they continue working on election day. (Oklahoma Watch) Inflation takes its toll on...
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida’s controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 24-28: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. It's spooky season on the Oklahoma Music Minute. But before you guzzle down all the treats or get lost in a corn maze, listen to these songs by Oklahoma artists.
