If there's a single print synonymous with fall, it's plaid. From plaid jackets (who could forget Kate Moss's plaid Bottega Veneta shacket and baggy jeans combination at the brand's SS23 runway show?) to, in this case, a perfect plaid skirt, expect to see the preppy pattern more this season than ever before. During New York and Milan Fashion Weeks this year, the street-style set also showed up and out in their preppy plaid skirt outfits, pairing the staple with everything from structured blazers to crisp button-up shirts. While a perennial fall trend, plaid skirts got a special shout-out on the FW22 runways, with designers like Burberry, Gucci, Marine Serre, and Off-White all taking their spin on the style. With silhouettes ranging from ultra miniskirts to midi skirts, a plaid skirt is the perfect wardrobe foundation for all of your other fall wardrobe essentials to shine, like a cozy cashmere sweater or a suede fall boot.

1 DAY AGO