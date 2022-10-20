Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is the Season’s Ultimate Neutral
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mocha manicure—fall’s answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding—is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
The Kardashian-Jenners Created Their Own Handbags With Judith Leiber
Is it any surprise that the Kardashians love Judith Leiber? The late handbag designer—who launched her label in 1963—and her brand are known for whimsical minaudieres depicting items as far ranging as pancakes and diamonds and martinis garnished with olives. Kim Kardashian carried a bedazzled french fry bag in 2018, Kris Jenner is a private collector, and as of today, all of the KarJenners have collaborated with the label on a series six of bags representing their individual personalities.
Kitten Heels Are Back—Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they're trending again in 2022 and now you won't want to take them off. The low-heeled styles have been slowly popping up in fashion shows and in insiders' wardrobes for years. But the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favorite stores (such as Mango or Zara) have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogs makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for fall 2022.
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," about how his own mental turmoil led to the Hollywood couple ending things after a mere two months."Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he wrote in an excerpt published by the Times...
Chloë Sevigny’s H&M Holiday Campaign Look is a Throwback to her Early Aughts Style
Few people own the title of ‘style icon’ quite like Chloë Sevigny. The actor and director has, for over two decades, been a north star of fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to dressing up. Both in the movies (every single thing she wears to go out dancing in Last Days of Disco), and in real life (too many iconic red carpet moments to mention, but we are partial to her Alber Elbaz at Lanvin era and the Gucci she wore at the Bones and All premiere) — her style is unerring. Now, she’s starring in H&M’s newest holiday campaign, which is fitting, as this time of year gains new meaning for the star, who has a two year-old son Vanja.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Gwen Stefani Gets Lost In Autumn, Adventuring Into Corn Maze With Sons
Red, orange, and gold are signature colors of autumn – with scarlet leaves crowning the trees, orange jack-o’-lanterns grinning from stoops, and towering yellow corn stretching through the fields. Gwen Stefani recently took her children to enjoy the tradition of navigating through a corn maze and shared images from the fun occasion.
The Ultimate Way To Apply Foundation?
Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. On Vogue Club member Sabrina Tamas’s mind this week: The expert way to apply foundation. British...
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
Everybody, Everybody
The expansiveness of gender in recent years—and the joy and freedom that has come from that—has been something to celebrate. And jewelry has certainly played a part in that narrative, from the street to the runway to the red carpet. Jean Kee, John Hardy’s creative director, and photographer Hunter Abrams discuss with Vogue’s Christian Allaire how our desire to adorn knows no boundaries.
Beauty Counter Culture
Michelle Pfeiffer’s perfume house, Henry Rose, prioritizes transparency and clean ingredients, while Stella McCartney has long stood for sustainability in absolutely everything she does, including her new skincare line. They chat with Celia Ellenberg about safety, recyclability, mindfulness, and intentionality in beauty—and beyond.
Collection
While Tom Ford could not be reached to discuss this collection of menswear (leaving a senior design team to relay background intel instead), the founder’s finely manicured fingerprints were clearly visible upon it. The Tom Ford Ocean Plastic timepieces and Tom Ford big shades were blatant accessories to the prime ready-to-wear event. You could almost detect a headily-spritzed whiff of Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille or Neroli Portofino while considering a collection that delicately advanced the house’s fundamental menswear identity while simultaneously reinforcing it.
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
Out Of This World
Pharrell Williams—Grammy award winning musician, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist —is a 21st-century renaissance man. His latest venture: A global auction house called Joopiter. In conversation with gallerist Nicola Vassell, he discusses the art of dealing, collecting—and representing.
To The Max
The color sense is incredible, and the energy is hard to beat, which is why Christopher John Rogers is one of New York’s brightest stars. He joins his former SCAD classmate Jose Criales-Unzueta of Vogue Runway to discuss what it takes to make it in fashion right now.
Grace Breuning on Walking Chanel and the Decline of Curve-Model Castings
This most recent fashion month marked the unencumbered return of full-throated, high-production presentations from brands, but it also signaled a potentially worrisome trend. A lack of size diversity was felt, with many commentators and writers wondering if hard-fought gains toward greater size inclusivity in shows and campaigns were being eroded overnight. Still, there were meaningful and exciting debuts of curve models in the fray. One of those ecstatic arrivals was 23-year-old Grace Breuning, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut through walking for Chanel—many a model’s dream booking.
Turns Out, All You Need for Fall Is a Preppy Plaid Skirt
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s a single print synonymous with fall, it’s plaid. From plaid jackets (who could forget Kate Moss’s plaid Bottega Veneta shacket and baggy jeans combination at the brand’s SS23 runway show?) to, in this case, a perfect plaid skirt, expect to see the preppy pattern more this season than ever before. During New York and Milan Fashion Weeks this year, the street-style set also showed up and out in their preppy plaid skirt outfits, pairing the staple with everything from structured blazers to crisp button-up shirts. While a perennial fall trend, plaid skirts got a special shout-out on the FW22 runways, with designers like Burberry, Gucci, Marine Serre, and Off-White all taking their spin on the style. With silhouettes ranging from ultra miniskirts to midi skirts, a plaid skirt is the perfect wardrobe foundation for all of your other fall wardrobe essentials to shine, like a cozy cashmere sweater or a suede fall boot.
The New Menswear Label Le PÈRE Is Reimagining the Fashion Collaborations Model
How many times a week do you find a cool visual artist on Instagram, “save” their work in the app, and move along to never revisit them again? Le PÈRE, a burgeoning menswear label out of Brooklyn, is looking to change that. Dreamt up by a team...
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0