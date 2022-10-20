Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video
Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
WATCH: Rhino Gets Whipped Around a Full 360° After Being Struck by Huge Truck
Here in the United States, one of our biggest concerns while driving—in rural and urban areas alike—is hitting a deer. Slam into a deer on the highway at 60 to 70 miles per hour and there’s a good chance you’ll at least need to replace some parts on your car, if not your entire grill. However, drivers in India have an even bigger issue to contend with and that’s road-crossing rhinos. A viral video captures the moment a truck absolutely nails a full-grown rhino and completely turns the massive animal a full 360°. Check out the insane encounter below.
WATCH: Florida Alligator Hunts Down Opossum in Total Darkness at Shocking Speed
Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer has a wealth of experience capturing the alligators, deer, fish, and other wild animals of Florida on camera. Through many years of trial and error, he’s found the best ways to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Sunshine State. And though that oftentimes involves venturing to the swamps and forests himself, camera in hand, he’s also perfected the art of the trail camera.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Extremely Rare Whale Species Off Florida Coast in Danger of Extinction
Marine scientists are working hard to protect an extremely rare species of whale off the Florida Coast as manmade threats push the seafaring beasts to the brink of extinction. According to the Pensacola News Journal, this extremely rare and critically endangered whale species is known as the Gulf of Mexico or Rice’s whale. And it’s currently even more threatened than the right whale, the species believed most at risk for extinction until now. For comparison, the Atlantic right whale population numbers 350.
LOOK: Man Stumbles Upon Beaver, Left Puzzled Over What’s in Its Mouth
A Saskatoon-native wildlife photographer has dedicated much of his free time to watching and capturing local beaver behavior, but even he couldn’t figure out what this toothy rodent was carrying across the water at first. Mike Digout has an entire page dedicated to his efforts, documenting these chubby and...
WATCH: Good Samaritans Rescue Humpback Whale Tangled Up in Fishing Gear
Though some people might find their size intimidating, humpback whales are some of the ocean’s most docile inhabitants. And it’s that fact that makes finding them entangled in human garbage even more disheartening. However, with humans increasingly aware of—and distraught by—the amount of garbage filling our oceans, one team of rescuers managed to free a distressed humpback whale from a mess of tangled fishing line. Check out the footage from the uplifting save below.
WATCH: Baby Elephant Acts Tough, Charges Safari Vehicle
A baby elephant in South Africa’s Kruger National Park was caught on camera throwing a tantrum at tourists in their safari vehicles. On Friday, the footage was shared by Wildest Kruger Sightings that shows a young elephant gathering the courage to charge at a vehicle. Only the most confident adult elephants display this behavior, proving their courageousness.
WATCH: Massive Nile Crocodile Puts Rival in Its Place, Locks Jaws Around Head
A new viral video offers a rare glimpse at how Nile crocodiles socialize in the wild. The footage, which was shared on Instagram by natureismetal, proves that even wild animals have issues with entitled youth. And in the crocodile world, those issues can lead to serious injury or even death.
Curious Fox Pups Discover Hidden GoPro in Precious Clip: VIDEO
A nature photographer recently set up his motion-activated GoPro camera outside of a fox den in Slovakia, and a few curious pups became the stars of the show. Victor Čech was in Turiec, Slovakia when he decided to film some cute fox pups playing outside of their den. But, he decided to take the innovative approach of leaving his GoPro outside their den and waiting for them to find it. First, a pup emerges from the den and sneaks up on the camera, checking it out. It’s about to go nose-to-nose, but gets spooked and runs away.
Wildlife Officials Rescue Skunk With Ice Cream Lid Caught Around Its Neck
A Canadian couple contacted a wildlife rescuer after they saw a skunk with an ice cream container lid wrapped around its neck. The O’Connors and their North Vancouver neighbors made several attempts to capture the skunk. The animal was caught on camera roaming the neighborhood with a plastic dome lid encircling its neck.
New Jersey Cautions Beachgoers to Be on Lookout For Beached Sea Turtles This Fall
Winter weather in New Jersey poses a serious threat to sea turtles living along the Atlantic coast. And the Marine Mammal Stranding Center would like the public to help. According to the organization’s Instagram page, it’s common for “cold-stunned” turtles to wash ashore as the water temperature drops.
WATCH: Wandering Salamander Glides Through Air in Parachute-Like Motion
Researchers recently discovered that the wandering salamander has a unique and never before studied talent. They can jump from great heights and use a parachute-like motion to safely glide to the ground. The tiny lizard, which looks similar to the clouded salamander, only grows up to three inches long. They’re...
WATCH: Beekeeper Finds Massive Bee Colony Inside Homeowner’s Ceiling
A beekeeper recently found a massive bee colony living in the ceiling of someone’s house. And the video proof is astonishing people all over the internet. The video, which has gone viral, was first shared by Bee Leaf USA, a business that dedicates itself to saving bees in Southern California.
PHOTO: ‘Unfashionable’ Shark Stuck in Deadly Outfit in the Caribbean
A shark off the waters of the Cayman Islands was photographed by a diver along the ocean floor while wearing a skirt. The crazy photograph was taken by diver Brad Nelson. He spotted the shark on October 14th, posting photos online to Facebook shortly after. However, the situation isn’t as...
Wildlife Officials Release Red-Tailed Hawk After Second Rescue
Every year, the PAWS organization treats over 5,000 injured animals. They don’t normally see the same animal twice. However, last month, they had a repeat customer: a red-tailed hawk. “To have the same bird back again … I’m just like, ‘we know you!,’” said PAWS CEO Heidi Wills Yamada...
Florida Naval Base Sees Record Sea Turtle Hatchings Despite Hurricane
Despite Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida earlier this month, a naval base located in the Sunshine State sees a record of sea turtle hatchings. According to First Coast News, Florida’s Naval Station Mayport stated that it has counted 54 loggerhead nests with more than 3,000 hatchlings. The Natural Resources Manager, Heather Hahn stated that she believes there are multiple factors that the base is seeing more hatchlings. This includes the base implementing the dark, flat, and quiet campaign on its beach. It also has made an effort to keep the lights down on the entire base during the hatchling season.
