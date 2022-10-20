ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Daily Mail

Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'

President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cape Gazette

Biden expected to visit North Shores home Oct. 21-24

President Joe Biden is expected to be at his North Shores home outside Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Oct. 21-24. According to the week ahead guidance and press schedule from the White House issued Oct. 16, the president is scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Friday, “where he will remain over the weekend.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biden – live: President denies action on gas prices motivated by midterms as Fetterman gets OK in medical

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy