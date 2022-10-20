With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO