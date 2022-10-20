Read full article on original website
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Biden tells reporter 'Count, kid, count' after she questions number of candidates campaigning with him
President Biden brushed off questions about his lack of campaign trail appearances ahead of the midterm elections Thursday, snapping at a reporter who pressed him on the issue. Biden's White House has faced questions throughout the week regarding his slim calendar, with multiple reports saying Democrats in tight races view...
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
President Joe Biden was ridiculed on Twitter after claiming he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community during a press conference held on the U.S. island territory. The president and first lady visited Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with community leaders and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona after...
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'
President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
Biden clashes with reporters in two feisty exchanges over Roe and midterms in one day: ‘Count, kid, count’
Joe Biden was involved in a series of feisty exchanges with reporters over abortion restrictions and the upcoming midterms as he headed to Pennsylvania to campaign with John Fetterman. The president gave a direct response to a reporter whom he told to “get educated” after he was asked if there...
Cape Gazette
Biden expected to visit North Shores home Oct. 21-24
President Joe Biden is expected to be at his North Shores home outside Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Oct. 21-24. According to the week ahead guidance and press schedule from the White House issued Oct. 16, the president is scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Friday, “where he will remain over the weekend.”
The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
Focus group rejects Biden running in 2024, stuns MSNBC analyst: 'That was quick, wow'
MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan was "jarred" Thursday to find a focus group of swing voters don’t think President Biden should seek re-election in 2024. "They just do not see it as viable for President Biden to run for a second term, they simply think he’s too old, and they’re not sure about is ability to do the job," Jordan said on "Morning Joe."
Biden – live: President denies action on gas prices motivated by midterms as Fetterman gets OK in medical
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send...
Scoop: Democrats deploy Biden and Obama to lock down Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama will barnstorm the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas on Nov. 5 with the party's nominees for Pennsylvania governor and Senate, according to a Democrat with direct knowledge of the plans. Why it matters: In the final days before the midterms, Democrats are deploying their party's...
