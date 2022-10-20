Read full article on original website
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
North Texas Blinks hit up Blackpink pop-up cafe for 'Ice Cream' ahead of Dallas concerts
Madison Pham is an 18-year-old college student who is majoring in computer science and minoring in business at the University of Texas at Arlington. She is a self-proclaimed "Blink" or fan of K-pop group Blackpink and is excited to see them perform in Dallas on Oct. 25 and 26. On...
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth honors its greatest patron with a show of groundbreaking artists
Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, Francis Bacon, Cindy Sherman, Anselm Kiefer: It's a roster of breakthrough modern artists, and they represent a tumult of different styles and formats: minimalism, abstract expressionism, photography, painting, collage. Yet they're all in the same exhibition at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth, some 80...
Two years after COVID hit, D-FW arts groups are still struggling to rebuild audiences. Why?
And what’s next? A special report from Arts Access, an arts journalism collaboration between KERA and The Dallas Morning News. It’s the big ugly truth that performing arts groups must confront to survive. Audience numbers are down. A lot. Even as the worst of the pandemic seems to...
The Dallas Morning News and KERA launch Arts Access journalism partnership
The new partnership is designed to expand coverage of arts, music and culture in North Texas ‘through the lens of equity and access.’. The Dallas Morning News and KERA announced Monday the formal launch of their new shared endeavor Arts Access, “a first-of-its-kind journalism partnership” designed to expand “arts, music and culture coverage in North Texas, through the lens of equity and access.”
Arlington library launches survey on proposal to ban pride month displays from kid, teen sections
Arlington Public Library is asking the public to weigh in on proposed display policies and guidelines prohibiting staff from displaying books with LGBTQ representation in the children's and young adult sections during Pride Month. The survey, which launched Tuesday, closes at midnight Oct. 26 — a day before the city's...
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
Collin County commissioners are Republican — but precinct chairs still question election integrity
Election fraud claims repeatedly have been discredited. But questions about election integrity still come up frequently at the commissioners court meetings in Collin County — and at other public meetings in Texas. Collin County went for Trump in 2020 and every other Republican on the ballot. The county's election...
Dallas police identify Methodist Hospital employees killed in weekend shooting
Police have identified two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees killed in a weekend shooting by a man they say was out on parole. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested for capital murder after police say he shot and killed 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers Saturday. Hernandez was on parole...
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
Suspect in fatal shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center has a record of violent acts
That's according to Dallas County records. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested Saturday after the two Methodist Dallas employees were shot. The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Hospital police, the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an "active shooter call" at that time, according to a statement from Methodist Dallas.
