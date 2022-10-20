ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

keranews.org

The Dallas Morning News and KERA launch Arts Access journalism partnership

The new partnership is designed to expand coverage of arts, music and culture in North Texas ‘through the lens of equity and access.’. The Dallas Morning News and KERA announced Monday the formal launch of their new shared endeavor Arts Access, “a first-of-its-kind journalism partnership” designed to expand “arts, music and culture coverage in North Texas, through the lens of equity and access.”
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas police identify Methodist Hospital employees killed in weekend shooting

Police have identified two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees killed in a weekend shooting by a man they say was out on parole. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested for capital murder after police say he shot and killed 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers Saturday. Hernandez was on parole...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Suspect in fatal shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center has a record of violent acts

That's according to Dallas County records. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested Saturday after the two Methodist Dallas employees were shot. The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Hospital police, the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an "active shooter call" at that time, according to a statement from Methodist Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

