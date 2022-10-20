Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Herald & Review
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher but oil prices fell back. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to 6,972.74 as Britain's third prime minister this...
Inflation will be stickier for longer and double what consensus views predict in 2 years, Deutsche Bank says
Don't expect scorching inflation to abate in the near term, Deutsche Bank says. Using history as a guide, the bank says inflation will likely stay above the consensus target beyond two years. Inflation falling below 3% in the next two years would put the US in the 25th percentile of...
Herald & Review
The 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2023 Are Better Than Ever
If you want to get a head start on your 401(k) contribution plans for 2023, now is a good time to get the ball rolling. The IRS just announced the 401(k) contribution limits for 2023, and they are higher than ever, making it easier for you to invest and get closer to your retirement goals.
