Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $120,000 sold in Indiana County
INDIANA, Pa. — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Indiana County over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Keno ticket was sold on Oct. 22 at the D & G Store at 4985 Lucerne Road in Indiana. The store will...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
wtae.com
All-clear given at UPMC after alert warned of possible person with a gun
An all-clear was given at UPMC following a report of a possible person with a gun at UPMC Presby. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned that was not the case and there is not presently any cause for concern in this area. "A bronze alert issued this morning was sent...
Woman on bike falls 20 feet over hill in Mt. Washington
A woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition Sunday night after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington. Public Safety says it happened around 10:30 p.m. as the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street.
First responders rescue woman who fell over Mt. Washington hillside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street when her brakes gave out. She then hit a median and fell approximately 20 feet over the hillside and getting stuck. First responders helped rescue her from the hillside, using a backboard to help lift her off of the hill.The woman suffered multiple injuries, including one to her leg. She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Braddock man who served 18 years for crime he didn't commit struggled to find his way after release
Drew Whitley spent more than 6,000 days incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit. Just 33 when he entered Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections in 1989 for the killing of a woman who worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Duquesne, Whitley was 50 years old by the time DNA evidence cleared him.
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Fitzgerald says its not his fault Shuman detention center shut down
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center had nothing to do with him. Some blame the administration for the closing of the facility, and for the increase in juvenile crime.
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Altercation leads to fight; fight leads to shooting; two mothers among the dead
INNOCENT BYSTANDERS JACQUELYN MEHALIC AND BETTY AVERYTT DIED AS A RESULT OF A SHOOTING ON THE NORTH SIDE, OCT. 15. Mayor Gainey is fed up with the gun violence plaguing Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey stood before the entire City of Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 17, and proclaimed that he...
Neighbors react to Friday night fatal shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a Penn Hills shooting Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. “I was sleeping, and then I just heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Marvin Booker, a nearby neighbor. Booker said he was asleep when he heard...
Pennsylvania man sold meth on Facebook
A Butler County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania 16020, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. In connection with the guilty […]
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0