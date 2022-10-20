Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
North Haven High School football team honors 2 fallen Bristol officers during game
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As they took the field Friday evening, members of the North Haven High School football team wore two colors on their wrists. Pink, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and blue, to honor the lives of two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. It was a way to honor […]
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: There's an old-time feeling in West Haven and that's a good thing
WEST HAVEN — The young guy, who wears the number his grandfather did more than a half century ago, made the biggest play of the night. The little guy, who swears he weighs more than his listed 139 pounds, turned in the highlight play of the night. And the...
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Losing the Irreplaceable Coach and Friend as Community Mourns Loss of Chris Colombo
Bridgeport High School’s baseball team has been known for finding a way to graduate boatloads of seniors each year and keep winning with their replacements. This coming year, long-time Coach Robert Shields will have to find a replacement for someone he may not be able to replace and for all the wrong reasons.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut native Mary Baskerville renewing her love for basketball as Quinnipiac graduate transfer
HAMDEN — Mary Baskerville thought she was ready to be done with basketball. After four years of playing at Providence College and over a decade playing before then, she had fallen out of love with the sport. More importantly, she just wanted to be home back in Connecticut. When...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine
ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
New Britain Herald
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
