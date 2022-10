CBS News Colorado has an update on a deadly police shooting from earlier this year in Arapahoe County.The deputy shot and killed a man who was in a stolen vehicle and now the family of that suspect says the shooting was unjustified.The Sheriff's Office released video of the encounter this week.It happened in March at an apartment complex. Deputies say they found Jamarian McGhee sleeping inside a stolen Kia SUV. They woke him up and tried to coax him out. The video shows he refused to show both hands, then put the vehicle in reverse. A deputy standing behind the SUV opened fire.CBS...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO