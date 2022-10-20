Read full article on original website
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
ocala-news.com
Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport to begin on October 25
Due to scheduled runway maintenance, there will be nightly closures at the Ocala International Airport, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 25 through Tuesday, November 1. According to the City of Ocala, runway 18-36 at the airport will be closed nightly, from 8 p.m. to 7...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL
Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
ocala-news.com
Sally J. Rue
Sally J. Rue, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 2, 1936, and raised in Sylvania, Ohio. Sally graduated from Burnham High School and Wheaton College. She moved to Ocala in 1962. Sally retired from Marion County Schools as...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of utility trailer
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a 2006 Triple Crown 20-foot utility trailer that was stolen from a business parking lot in southeast Ocala. The theft of the trailer occurred sometime between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9, according to a social media...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
aroundosceola.com
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
ocala-news.com
Nancy A. Moland
Nancy A. Moland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Cates Hospice House, Ocala, FL. Nancy was born on September 6, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Brown Green. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received her Bachelor in Accounting from Lakeland College. Nancy retired from US Paper Mill in Green Bay, WI. She loved to read, travel with her husband and spend time with her family and friends.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
ocala-news.com
Nancy Futch
Nancy Futch, 87, passed away October 10th, 2022 at Cross City Nursing and Rehab Center after a long, protracted illness. She was born in Palatka, Fl November 18th, 1934 to Travis and Daphne Chambers and lived most of her life in Bunnell, Fl, then relocating to Ocala, FL in early 1980s.
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers
The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
villages-news.com
Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash
A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.
click orlando
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
