Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport to begin on October 25

Due to scheduled runway maintenance, there will be nightly closures at the Ocala International Airport, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 25 through Tuesday, November 1. According to the City of Ocala, runway 18-36 at the airport will be closed nightly, from 8 p.m. to 7...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved

I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL

Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Sally J. Rue

Sally J. Rue, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 2, 1936, and raised in Sylvania, Ohio. Sally graduated from Burnham High School and Wheaton College. She moved to Ocala in 1962. Sally retired from Marion County Schools as...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police investigating theft of utility trailer

The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a 2006 Triple Crown 20-foot utility trailer that was stolen from a business parking lot in southeast Ocala. The theft of the trailer occurred sometime between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9, according to a social media...
OCALA, FL
aroundosceola.com

DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Nancy A. Moland

Nancy A. Moland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Cates Hospice House, Ocala, FL. Nancy was born on September 6, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Brown Green. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received her Bachelor in Accounting from Lakeland College. Nancy retired from US Paper Mill in Green Bay, WI. She loved to read, travel with her husband and spend time with her family and friends.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Nancy Futch

Nancy Futch, 87, passed away October 10th, 2022 at Cross City Nursing and Rehab Center after a long, protracted illness. She was born in Palatka, Fl November 18th, 1934 to Travis and Daphne Chambers and lived most of her life in Bunnell, Fl, then relocating to Ocala, FL in early 1980s.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers

The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
villages-news.com

Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash

A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
OCALA, FL

