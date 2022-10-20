"College GameDay" is heading to the West Coast for the first time this season as a Pac-12 showdown pits the No. 9 UCLA Bruins against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. Aside from a one-point win over the South Alabama Jaguars, UCLA has been tearing it up. The Bruins have beaten ranked opponents in consecutive weeks, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes. The Ducks, who were thrashed by the Georgia Bulldogs in their season opener, have righted their ship, scoring 41 or more points in their past five games. Both teams are ranked in the top 12 in the country in total offense.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO