Lanes cleared on I-75 after multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton. Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not […]
Fire crews battle abandoned house fire in Dayton on Monday morning
Dayton Fire crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Monday morning. >>Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co. Initial reports indicate the fire occurred at an abandoned house in the area of 115 S. June St., around 9:45 a.m. Videos from the scene show...
1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
Medical helicopter called in after rollover crash in Shelby County
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to a reported rollover crash on Interstate 75 on Saturday. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora was traveling northbound on...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Darke Co.; No injuries reported
DARKE COUNTY — Fire crews from across Darke County were called to battle a fire on state Route 121 South of Greenville Monday. >>Northmont City Schools teacher resigns after misconduct allegation involving student. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on state Route 121 about two miles south of...
UPDATE: SR 73 has been reopened after morning accident
Update to below story: SR 73 has been reopened as of around 12:10 p.m. First responders are on the scene of a head-on two-vehicle accident at around 8444 SR 73 South in Clinton County, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday between Murphy and Dailey roads, according to scanner traffic.
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Police, Fire departments battle for blood drive in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
Mulch fire sends plumes of smoke into air in Moraine
MORAINE — A large mulch fire sent plumes of smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon. Around 12 p.m. crews were called to reports of a mulch pile on fire at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road. >> Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital...
Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting on U.S. 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man has been indicted on charges related to a deadly shooting along U.S. 35 back in May. Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.
Multiple crews respond to large mulch fire in Moraine; What fire crews think started it
MORAINE — The scene of a large mulch fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky has cleared out for the most part. Crews were called to reports of a mulch fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine.
Police: Man shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Police responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of a man shot.
