WDTN

Lanes cleared on I-75 after multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton. Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Medical helicopter called in after rollover crash in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to a reported rollover crash on Interstate 75 on Saturday. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township, Shelby County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora was traveling northbound on...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
wnewsj.com

UPDATE: SR 73 has been reopened after morning accident

Update to below story: SR 73 has been reopened as of around 12:10 p.m. First responders are on the scene of a head-on two-vehicle accident at around 8444 SR 73 South in Clinton County, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday between Murphy and Dailey roads, according to scanner traffic.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Police, Fire departments battle for blood drive in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting on U.S. 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man has been indicted on charges related to a deadly shooting along U.S. 35 back in May. Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.
DAYTON, OH

