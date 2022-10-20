After initially calling the controversy “so silly” in a New York Times profile, James Corden used Monday’s Late Late Show broadcast to further respond to recent allegations that he bullied the staff at a New York restaurant. For the uninitiated, the controversy arose on Oct. 17 when New York restaurateur Keith McNally posted on Instagram that he’d banned Corden from his eatery Balthazar. After calling Corden “a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” McNally went on to share anecdotes from Balthazar managers in which Corden was allegedly...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO