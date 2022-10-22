ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Week 8 college football schedule: UCLA vs. Oregon

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

No. 9 UCLA: Coming off an idle week, the Bruins are the last undefeated team in the Pac-12 after defeating a ranked Utah two Saturdays ago. Key to its success is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw four touchdowns in that game and leads all passers nationally with a 74.8 percent completion mark. UCLA is second in the conference with 211.5 rushing yards per game and allows just 98 on the ground to opponents.

No. 10 Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have played with a chip on their shoulder since then, winning five straight games and scoring at least 40 points in each of them. Bo Nix has passed for 12 touchdowns and run for eight more, the latter number being the second-most in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon is first in the league with 241.7 rushing yards per game and allows 99 on the other side. This battle between the last two Pac-12 teams with perfect conference records could come down to who runs the ball better.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

