UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 22
Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
What you need to know
No. 9 UCLA: Coming off an idle week, the Bruins are the last undefeated team in the Pac-12 after defeating a ranked Utah two Saturdays ago. Key to its success is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw four touchdowns in that game and leads all passers nationally with a 74.8 percent completion mark. UCLA is second in the conference with 211.5 rushing yards per game and allows just 98 on the ground to opponents.
No. 10 Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have played with a chip on their shoulder since then, winning five straight games and scoring at least 40 points in each of them. Bo Nix has passed for 12 touchdowns and run for eight more, the latter number being the second-most in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon is first in the league with 241.7 rushing yards per game and allows 99 on the other side. This battle between the last two Pac-12 teams with perfect conference records could come down to who runs the ball better.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane
