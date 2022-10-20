ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on cozy robes and blankets from Oprah-loved Barefoot Dreams

By Hannah Southwick
When it comes to bathrobes and blankets, stars are wrapped up in Barefoot Dreams’ cozy style staples.

Oprah Winfrey is a longtime fan of the brand, with its hooded robe even earning a spot on her famed Favorite Things List last year.

And if you’ve been dreaming of trying the style, her “favorite” Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe (from $90, originally $158) is available on Amazon for up to 41% off right now — marking the megaretailer’s lowest price in 30 days for select sizes.

While the discounted light purple shade is dubbed “silver ice,” the snuggly, oversized style is designed to keep you feeling the opposite of icy.

“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey gushed of the ribbed robe in 2021, adding, “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”

The former talk show host first included Barefoot Dreams throws and robes on her Favorite Things List back in 2003 , when she described the latter as “like a baby blanket for adults.”

If it’s the blankets you’re hoping to bundle up in, you can score savings on those too thanks to a sale at QVC.

The label’s luxe CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket ($75, originally $130) is over $50 off right now in five cozy color combinations.

Oprah’s not the only one bundling up in the brand’s blankets, as Chrissy Teigen once recommended the Barefoot Dreams blanket — which Kourtney Kardashian also owns — as a holiday gifting go-to.

“If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket,” she tweeted in 2019. “I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”

Snag some for yourself before these discounts wrap up.

