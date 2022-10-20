ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the top quarterback in CIF Southern Section football?

By Connor Morrissette
 4 days ago

We released our list of nominees earlier this week. Now it's time to vote.

Last week, we published our top 40 quarterbacks in CIF Southern Section football list.

Now, it's time to vote!

Between now and 11:59 on next Thursday, October 27th, you can cast your vote as many times as you would like. Our candidate pool stems from our top 40 list and includes reader submitted QB's as well.

This poll is in a randomized order.

