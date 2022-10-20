ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde attends concert with Harry Styles after nanny’s bombshell tell-all

By Nicki Cox
 4 days ago
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted at a Wolf Alice concert on Wednesday night. @disc0bby/Twitter

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde proved claims that she’s with him for fame didn’t bother them as they were spotted together for the first time at a concert.

The couple, who was accompanied by a group of friends, attended a Wolf Alice concert in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Wilde, 38, looked chic in a simple black minidress while Styles, 28, opted for a pair of blue trousers, a diamond-patterned sweater vest and white button-up shirt.

Although concert-goers shared photos and videos of the couple on Twitter, the “Don’t Worry Darling” stars rarely interacted — despite the fact they sat next to one another at the show.

The perceived distance between the couple might have been due to the shocking allegations made by Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny earlier this week.

The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Daily Mail, claimed the “Booksmart” director started dating the “Late Night Talking” crooner to boost her image.

“She didn’t think Jason made her look that good I guess. Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant,” she told the outlet, adding that “now [Wilde] gets the spotlight because of Harry’s fame.”

The date night comes just days after Wilde's former nanny made shocking allegations about their relationship. @tpoptothecinema/Twitter
Despite the fact that Wilde allegedly slept naked in bed with Sudeikis a week before going public with Styles, the nanny claims the actress-turned-director “wanted” to blur their relationship timeline for the singer.

“Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry,” the ex-nanny claimed, adding that Wilde “wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time — and they weren’t.”

Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny claimed the actress left him for Styles.

Although Wilde and Styles confirmed their romance in early January 2021, the caregiver alleges that the actress and Sudeikis — who share Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — had a loving relationship even after Wilde moved out in November 2020.

“He doesn’t know about any of it,” the ex-nanny said about the “As It Was” singer. “One thing about Olivia is she likes to just act like there’s no problems. Nothing’s there. When you bring something up to her she just doesn’t know how to deal with things. She blows them to the side.”

She added, “So I think she didn’t want Harry to have anything to do [with it].”

The former couple shares two children.

The nanny claims it all started when the “Ted Lasso” star found out about Wilde’s tryst with Styles on an old Apple Watch.

Days later, the actor threw himself under Wilde’s car when she tried to leave their California home to share her now-infamous “secret salad dressing” with the singer.

However, the parents of two have vehemently denied the “false and scurrilous accusations” and are focusing “on raising and protecting” their children.

The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
