‘Insecure’ Tom Brady made Gisele Bündchen feel ‘unloved, neglected’: expert

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

A relationship expert believes Tom Brady made Gisele Bündchen feel “neglected and unloved” amid rumors they’re headed for divorce.

“Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved,” relationship coach Jo Hemmings told the Sun in a new interview published Thursday.

Hemmings argued that the estranged couple will also “be doomed” if they don’t address their issues head-on with some urgency.

“The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly,” she explained.

“If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern.”

Hemmings believes Brady may have made Bündchen feel “neglected and unloved.”
GC Images

Hemmings noted that, like Brady, many people tend to find more reward from work success than from achievements in their personal life.

Relationship expert Jo Hemmings gave some insight into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage.
gisele/Instagram

“They may also be insecure, concerned that without the validation and fulfillment of work, they lose their sense of purpose or fear others may take the roles that they feel were intended for themselves,” she suggested.

“But the majority of us — research would suggest almost 70% — are ’integrators’ and these types struggle to find the right work/life balance, feeling that they are not giving either of them sufficient time.”

Their relationship has been on the rocks since Brady decided to return to his football career after briefly retiring.
Getty Images

According to Hemmings, even if Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, try to work on their marriage, it’s possible that it’s too late to mend the damage that’s already been done.

“Sometimes, sadly it is simply too late and some relationships irretrievably break down and there is no repairing them,” she explained. “Tom and Gisele — especially with a young family — would be well-advised to seek professional help to maximize their chances of saving their marriage, if at all possible.”

Bündchen and Brady’s 13-year marriage hit turmoil after the NFL star decided to un-retire from his football career.

In September, we reported that the couple had an “epic” fight over the sports champ’s refusal to throw in the towel on his career — despite announcing his retirement in February.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider told us at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady and Bündchen have two kids together. He also shares a son with ex Bridget Moynahan.
gisele/Instagram

One month later, Page Six exclusively reported that the two had both hired divorce attorneys amid their marital woes. Multiple sources also claimed that there was very little probability that the duo would reconcile.

“[Gisele] is done with their marriage,” an insider told People last week. “She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Bündchen has shared that she and the kids want Brady to be around more.
gisele/Instagram

Bündchen also appeared to throw shade at Brady last week by commenting on an Instagram post about “inconsistent” partners. Days later, Brady further fueled breakup rumors when he attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding without Bündchen.

He was also photographed sans wedding ring as he left his hotel ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game in Pennsylvania last Sunday.

Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 . The athlete also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Comments / 53

hellokitty
4d ago

He put fame and the NFL before her and the children. Once a woman doesn't feel like a priority or important to her husband it all goes downhill eventually.

Reply(4)
21
Louisa Fulton
4d ago

Two people who have it all - beautiful family, fabulous wealth, top in their careers, astonishing beauty….. it was my opinion from the beginning of Brady’s “retirement” that he would never be able to live without the action and adoration in his football career.

Reply
9
Sammye Hanna
4d ago

Gisele seems like a very grounded unique woman. She is a global icon who cares deeply about family and the world at large. and has her priorities solidified. She is married to a man whose priorities are narrow and limited. The marriage has survived because she wants Tom and others to have joy. She is somewhat of an "enabler" While Tom reneged on his retirement....it is the 21st century and they can hire nannies...home professionals..gardeners etc. And she can pursue her career. Everyone can have personal joy. Tom won't quit playing ball until he's seriously injured. That he knows now for sure.

Reply
13
