‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
Oklahoma Man Gets Life In Prison After Killing Bicyclist To “Impress” Gang Members
An Oklahoma man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang. Devon Blevins, 29, of Tulsa, was sentenced to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins took the life of Maurice Burgess in an effort to
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
More questions than answers surround the deaths of four friends found dead in an Oklahoma river
The desperate pleas appeared online shortly after the four friends disappeared last week — a man asking if anyone had seen his cousins. A wife looking for her husband. A mother searching for the father of their four children. Days later, their families got the devastating news. The dismembered...
Riverhead man dies after axe assault in Oklahoma
A Riverhead man living in Oklahoma died yesterday after being attacked by a man with an axe Monday. Tulsa Police said James “Jimi” Patterson, 22, was struck in the head with an axe Monday night in an apartment in Tulsa. Police said Israel (AKA Isreal) Trejo, who was...
KAKE TV
'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hofmesiter Proven Right on Her Violent Crime Comments
During the recent governors' candidate debate, Joy Hofmesiter, who is running against Kevin Stitt for the top office in our state made some comments about Oklahoma being more violent now than both New York and California. Both Stitt and the moderator of the debate questioned Hofmeister on her statements and after the debate, there was a plethora of social media opinions posted as well.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
californiaexaminer.net
The Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Appears In Florida Court On Unrelated Charges
The man labeled as a “person of interest” in the grisly deaths of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is suspected of car theft and evading punishment. Kennedy, tied at the...
Should New York State Require DNA Tests Be Sent To Parents Of Students?
If you're a parent, do you think New York State should require that DNA test kits be sent out for each child in public school? It kind of sounds like the beginning of a dystopian society, right? All children must submit to a DNA test and no one really knows why, but everyone suspects it's nothing good.
Mother of Tulsa man arrested for choking two people calls for better mental healthcare in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Amberlyn Villegas told FOX23 Thursday that it’s hard for her to believe her son, Armando, is sitting in jail. “It broke my heart as a mom,” she said. “I’m just wondering what is happening to my son.”. Tulsa Police said Armando Villegas...
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
