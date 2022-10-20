ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
Mix 97.9 FM

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
WICHITA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Hofmesiter Proven Right on Her Violent Crime Comments

During the recent governors' candidate debate, Joy Hofmesiter, who is running against Kevin Stitt for the top office in our state made some comments about Oklahoma being more violent now than both New York and California. Both Stitt and the moderator of the debate questioned Hofmeister on her statements and after the debate, there was a plethora of social media opinions posted as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK

