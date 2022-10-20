Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sullivan Independent News
James ‘Jim’ Cottrell
James “Jim” Cottrell, 72, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. James Vencil Cottrell was born in Steelville, MO on March 19, 1950 to Arlie “Vencil” and Myrtle “Alline” (Harris) Cottrell. He was raised in Steelville and graduated from Steelville High in 1968. During his senior year of high school, Jim broke the record for shot put and discus and held that record for many decades. He became a Christian at a young age and served the Lord all of his life.
Sullivan Independent News
Linda S. Blankenship
Linda S. Blankenship, 76, of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda Sue Blankenship was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on November 14, 1945 to John and Elizabeth (Best) Uram. She grew up and attended school in Arizona, Saint Louis, and Sullivan before going to work at an early age.
Sullivan Independent News
Leo M. Wiese
Leo M. Wiese, 83, of Bourbon, MO passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Leo Melvin Wiese was born on June 18, 1939 in Sullivan, MO to Harry Melvin and Allie Frances (Bell) Wiese. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1957. Leo was blessed with four children: Lynne, Lane, Leroy, and Lance.
Sullivan Independent News
Richard Messerly Sr.
Richard A. Messerly Sr., 67, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Richard Alan Messerly Sr. was born on January 26, 1955 in Saint Louis, Missouri to John and Evelyn (Seaton) Messerly. He grew up and attended school in the Saint Louis area, and graduated from Roosevelt High.
Sullivan Independent News
Edna M. Downes
Edna M. Downes, 95, of Leasburg, MO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Cuba Manor. Edna Marie Brand was born in St. Louis, MO on November 24, 1926 to John and Josephine (Todd) Brand. She grew up and attended school in the St. Louis area, and graduated in 1944. Edna was united in marriage to her soulmate, Harry Downes, in 1952. Together they had one daughter, Sandra, whom they raised in Saint Louis. They would often spend their weekends at their vacation home in Leasburg, MO. Edna made her career in the banking industry as the Vice President of several different banks collectively for 30+ years. She devoted the last 20 years of her career to the Mark Twain Bank.
Sullivan Independent News
Jackie S. Funkhouser
Jackie S. Funkhouser, 77, of Bourbon, MO passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Jackie Sue Neff was born in Sullivan, MO on November 14, 1944 to Zelmer and Melba (Range) Neff. She grew up and attended school in Bourbon. Jackie was united in marriage to Gary Funkhouser, Sr. on December 8, 1975. Jackie had one son, Greg, and Gary had three children: Gary Jr., Gerry, and Lisa. Jackie loved Gary’s three children as her own, and her son Greg took the last name Funkhouser.
Sullivan Independent News
Charlotte D. Hunter
Iehlke), age 89, of Stanton, MO, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 from heart failure. Charlotte Dorothy Ziehlke was born on February 2, 1933 in Skokie, Illinois, to August and Elsie Ziehlke (Hering). She lived on a farm in Skokie where they grew their own vegetables. She moved to Chicago, and from there bought a house in Oak Lawn suburb that was in her own name. This was not common at that time.
Sullivan Independent News
Judy (Marks) Kramer
Judy (Marks) Kramer, 74, of Sullivan, MO passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center of Sullivan. Judith Jo Ann Marks was born on January 19, 1948 in Sullivan, MO to Walter and Noreen (Gallinger) Marks. She attended and graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1966. Judy earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Missouri University in 1970, and a Masters in Education from Maryville University. Judy taught Kindergarten for the Sullivan School District for 29 years, before retiring in May of 2003. She was loved by her students and their parents alike. On October 23, 2004, Judy was married to Gale Kramer. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and many former students.
Sullivan Independent News
Clara E. Bay
Clara E. Bay, 71, of Sullivan, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was at her home, surrounded by her loving family, and had been battling cancer. Clara Elizabeth Babb was born in Jacksonville, AR on August 19, 1950 to Dennis Dillard and Margaret (Davis) Babb. She was united in marriage to Earney Bay on October 1, 1976. Earney’s job required them to live in several different places over the years, but they returned to Sullivan over 20 years ago. Clara was employed by Thurmond Construction for 20 years and then as a greeter for a local bank. She was a member of First Assembly of God church where she sang in the choir and attended the senior’s group. Clara was a wonderful Christian woman. She loved to shop and always looked her best. Clara also enjoyed visiting with family and friends and going out to eat with them. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and family from Arkansas. Clara will be missed by her family, church family, and many friends.
Comments / 0