Clara E. Bay, 71, of Sullivan, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was at her home, surrounded by her loving family, and had been battling cancer. Clara Elizabeth Babb was born in Jacksonville, AR on August 19, 1950 to Dennis Dillard and Margaret (Davis) Babb. She was united in marriage to Earney Bay on October 1, 1976. Earney’s job required them to live in several different places over the years, but they returned to Sullivan over 20 years ago. Clara was employed by Thurmond Construction for 20 years and then as a greeter for a local bank. She was a member of First Assembly of God church where she sang in the choir and attended the senior’s group. Clara was a wonderful Christian woman. She loved to shop and always looked her best. Clara also enjoyed visiting with family and friends and going out to eat with them. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, and family from Arkansas. Clara will be missed by her family, church family, and many friends.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO