Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Bustle
Bachelor In Paradise?
The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast shake-up promised to deliver drama, and that proved especially true during the Oct. 24 episode. Newcomer Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer paired up this week, though they both had preexisting connections with other people — Kate with Jacob Rapini and Logan with Sarah Hamrick. The love quadrangle complicated things (as Johnny DePhillipo put it, it’s Geometry Beach!), but Logan and Kate quickly decided to end their respective flings for each other. “After our talk, like, I’m sure of it,” Logan told Kate. “I want you ... [I’m] ready for, like, whatever comes with that.”
Bustle
Leslie Jordan Dies In A Car Accident At 67
Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died after a reported car accident. The Will & Grace and American Horror Story star was 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on the morning of Oct. 24 and crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s reps confirmed to Bustle via email that he had passed away.
Bustle
Matthew Perry Shared How Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Addiction
With his memoir out on Nov. 1, Matthew Perry continues to open up about his struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. The actor did an interview with Diane Sawyer that will debut ahead of his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on Oct. 28, and a new preview shares some of his raw, emotional answers. At one point, he tells Sawyer about the support he got from his Friends co-stars during his time on the show, and he shares that it was Jennifer Aniston who was especially supportive.
Bustle
I Hate You’s Melissa Saint Is All About Good Energy
Melissa Saint’s life is about to change. She’s in the middle of packing when we jump on our call, preparing for her move back to West London from South. “I feel most at home in the West,” she tells me, “in neighbourhoods like Shepherd’s Bush, Notting Hill, and Ladbroke Grove. I grew up there, and love being surrounded by green spaces.”
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: October 24, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “When Will My Married Boyfriend Leave His Wife For Me?”. “Despite his words, this man’s actions could not make...
James Corden Makes Awkward Apology For ‘Ungracious’ Restaurant Behavior
"The Late Late Show" host backtracked on his downplaying of his "rude" comment.
Bustle
James Buckley’s Cameo & Twitch Stints Bring In The Big Bucks
Actor, YouTuber, streamer, writer. James Buckley wears many hats and wears them all well. Best known as Jay Cartwright from Channel 4’s sitcom The Inbetweeners, the British actor also starred in fantasy comedy Zapped and the 2014 movie The Pyramid. Most recently, Buckley has been making waves on personalised video streaming app, Cameo. With all these ventures up his sleeve, the actor is sure to have earned a lot of dough over the years. But what exactly is James Buckley’s net worth?
Bustle
Nicola Coughlan Wants To Make Megan Thee Stallion’s Bridgerton Dream Come True
If you watched Bridgerton and thought it could use more hot girl vibes, it seems you’re not alone. One Nicola Coughlan — aka Penelope Featherington, the heroine of Season 3 — is ready to give the ton something special. She just needs Shondaland to bring Megan Thee Stallion on board.
Bustle
Mandy Moore’s Heart “Doubled In Size” After Welcoming Baby No. 2
It’s a boy! Mandy Moore announced the birth of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby on Friday, Oct. 21 — and she’s already shared her newborn son’s name and first photos. “Ozzie is here!” she captioned a trio of joyous black-and-white hospital photos on Instagram. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”
Comments / 0