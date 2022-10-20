It’s a boy! Mandy Moore announced the birth of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby on Friday, Oct. 21 — and she’s already shared her newborn son’s name and first photos. “Ozzie is here!” she captioned a trio of joyous black-and-white hospital photos on Instagram. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

2 DAYS AGO