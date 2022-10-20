Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall to Sand Springs in Overtime Battle
Bartlesville High football had a furious comeback fall just short on Friday night, as Sand Springs came into Custer Stadium and spoiled Homecoming. Sandites beat the Bruins 36-29 in overtime. Sand Springs scored a fourth and goal touchdown from the 3-yard line on its overtime possession, while the Bruins could...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Host Sand Springs for Homecoming
Bartlesville High football will celebrate Homecoming at Custer Stadium with a battle against one of their longtime District foes, Sand Springs on Friday night. The Sandites and Bruins are playing for the 23rd straight year, and this year’s edition has some big-time stakes. Winner on Friday will have the inside track toward a top-4 finish in the District.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan Wins Big District Game
Northeast Oklahoma had one high school football game on Thursday night – a hearty congrats to Copan, as the Hornets won a huge District game on the road. The Hornets scored 42 points in the fourth quarter to grab the victory. They trailed 28-12 early in the fourth quarter....
Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
247Sports
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
What Hogs Coach Eric Musselman Said About Rogers State
Don't have too many expectations because the Razorbacks have no idea who's starting.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville
Local shoppers have the opportunity to win thousands in cash and prizes during the 23rd Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM. "We have a large prize lineup again for this annual event and we’re excited to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
news9.com
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa will soon be home to a dog park, bar and coffee shop all in one
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon be home to a one stop shop for pet owners. In 2023, Tails & Ales will provide a chance for Tulsa pet owners to check out the Lounge, the Pup Shop, the Park and the Dog Wash. The Lounge is a seating space...
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
