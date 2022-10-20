Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall to Sand Springs in Overtime Battle
Bartlesville High football had a furious comeback fall just short on Friday night, as Sand Springs came into Custer Stadium and spoiled Homecoming. Sandites beat the Bruins 36-29 in overtime. Sand Springs scored a fourth and goal touchdown from the 3-yard line on its overtime possession, while the Bruins could...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Host Sand Springs for Homecoming
Bartlesville High football will celebrate Homecoming at Custer Stadium with a battle against one of their longtime District foes, Sand Springs on Friday night. The Sandites and Bruins are playing for the 23rd straight year, and this year’s edition has some big-time stakes. Winner on Friday will have the inside track toward a top-4 finish in the District.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville
Local shoppers have the opportunity to win thousands in cash and prizes during the 23rd Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM. "We have a large prize lineup again for this annual event and we’re excited to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Collinsville To Have Planned Electricity Outage
The City of Collinsville is planning an electrical outage for the entire city at 7 am on Sunday, October 23. The planned outage will be for about one hour. City officials issued a warning of the outage on social media to warn citizens to prepare for the outage. In the posting, city officials said the outage is necessary for the city crews to finish some work on the utility substation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon
Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Minnesota Avenue Rehabilitation Project to Begin Soon
Freese & Nichols, Inc. has been chosen by the Bartlesville City Council to complete the rehabilitation of Minnesota Avenue. The project is part of the funding approved during the 2018 General Obligation Bond passed by voters. According to Micah Siemers, Director Engineering for the city, the asphalt pavement on Minnesota...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officers Trained in Kindness Over Aggression
Bartlesville is a relatively quiet town but there is always a possibility of a confrontation when a dispatch call comes in or a police officer encounters a citizen. That's why Bartlesville law enforcement authorities are including a unique type of training for city officers not found in most cities. The training is called "de-escalation" and it is a choice to be kind and listen before attempting any type of aggressive behavior, verbally or physically, to subdue an offender.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Elder Care Offers Life Movement Exercise Classes
Elder Care is offering Life Movement Group Exercise Classes every Monday and Wednesday from 11-11:45 or 1-1:45 pm. Classes are held at 1223 Swan Drive. All seniors in Bartlesville and surrounding areas are invited to register for the classes. Size of classes are limited. Classes are taught by certified instructors...
bartlesvilleradio.com
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fire in Rogers County Contained
The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters have been tending to a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road near Talala on Sunday. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District is working on the fire, according to RCEM. RCEM said reports show the fire is contained, and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bad Art for Adults Offers A Great Time for Socializing
The Bartlesville Public Library is offering adults over the age of 18 the opportunity to being really bad at art while being really good at socializing. The event will beheld on Thursday, October 27 from 7-8 pm. All supplies are provided by the library and the event is FREE. You...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKM MUSIC: Make Yourself Merry at OKM’s Christkindl Market
Tis’ the season of Christmas carols, hot cocoa, falling snow, shopping, and OKM’s Sixth Annual Christkindl Market. Come join OKM on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dewey Ave. and 4th St. (at the OKM Music Office: 415 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, OK.) There will be live music, vendors, Christmas shopping, games, food, raffles, and holiday cheer. Buy your tickets now to save $2 or more per admission ticket and get entered into a raffle for a $100 Best Buy gift card. Valid now through November 4, 2022 at midnight.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Elder Care Offers Free Eye Screenings
Aging eyes need extra-special care so it is important to protect your eyes through regular exams but exams can be expensive, with or without vision insurance so Elder Care of Bartlesville is offering complimentary eye screenings on Thursday, October 27 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at their location, 1223 Swan Drive.
