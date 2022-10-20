ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Rising: October 25, 2022

Progressives FINALLY push Biden to seek peace in Ukraine, establishment STRIKES BACK: Brie & Robby Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Democratic lawmakers finally pressing President Biden to change the U.S.’s strategy in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pushing for negotiations with Russia instead of supporting Ukraine indefinitely. #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkrainewar Congressional Progressive…
