Bennett claim Bayside Championship for girls’ soccer

SNOW HILL, Md – James M. Bennett Girls Soccer Team finishes off an undefeated regular season with a Bayside title beating Queen Anne’s 5-0. Bennett led Queen Anne’s 1-0 at halftime beforeElla Briggs scored two goals to cement the Clippers’ lead.

